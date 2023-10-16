Savernake Forest in Wiltshire has been named as one of the UK’s top five autumn walks.

It has been named alongside locations like the Scottish Highlands and Snowdonia in a list curated by outdoor specialists Blacks.

Savernake Forest covers 4,500 acres and has one of Europe’s highest concentrations of ancient trees, with many of them marked as points of interest throughout the forest.

The forest, just south of Marlborough, is also home to the famous 1,000-year-old tree The Big Belled Oak which can be seen from the side of the A346.

Autumnal hikers can also benefit from clearly labelled tree species and marked points of interest. Credit: Google Maps

The forest’s main trail is approximately 5.9 miles, taking around three and a half hours to walk around.

It has both surfaced and unsurfaced paths and is described as flat and “easy to moderate” by Blacks. There is a small car park near the entrance, making the forest accessible for people in wheelchairs and parents with young children.

A spokesperson for Blacks said: “Whether you are looking for somewhere for a long dog walk, or looking for some new trails to run, we think Savernake is an autumn hike must.”

Blacks recommended people visit The Grand Avenue at Savernake. It features a long corridor of orange and red beech trees which were put into the forest by landscaper Lancelot 'Capability' Brown in the 1800s.

While Savernake may have been named among the best in the UK, it is one of many beautiful walks in the South West to enjoy this autumn.

Westonbirt Arboretum in Gloucestershire is a favourite for many while Bath’s Botanical Gardens and Castle Neroche in Somerset are also must-visits at this time of year.