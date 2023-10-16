Two people shot dead in Brussels, Belgium police say

Two people have been killed in a shooting on Monday in central Brussels, Belgian police said.

V ideos showing a man shooting several times near a station using a large weapon, was aired on local media.

Belgian broadcasters have said the two victims are Swedish.

The Swedish national football team is playing Belgium in a Euro 2024 qualifier match at Heysel Stadium this evening.

The game is just three miles away from the scene of the shooting - but it has not been confirmed that the victims were in the city for the match.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers are at the scene, and have sealed off the surrounding area.

She declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

More to follow...

