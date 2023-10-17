Aid for Gazans remains stuck at Egypt's border as humanitarian groups plead for water and food, and hospitals are on the verge of losing electricity.

At least 2,778 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have died as the conflict enters its eleventh day.

Mediators have been trying to reach a ceasefire as efforts persist to open the Rafah crossing - Gaza's only connection to Egypt.

Truckloads of aid remains stuck at Egypt’s border with Gaza as residents and humanitarian groups plead for water, food, and fuel for dying generators.

Hospitals are now on the verge of losing electricity as hundreds of thousands of Palestinians displaced from their homes search for food and Israel continued airstrikes amid a looming ground invasion.

Hamas militants have kept up a barrage of rocket attacks while tensions mount near the Israel-Lebanon border.

Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory’s only border crossing to Egypt.

Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

A Palestinian boy sits among the rubble in Gaza. Credit: AP

The US had hoped to break a deadlock with President Joe Biden set to head to Israel and Jordan on Wednesday.

The conflict has now entered its eleventh day, and at least 2,778 people have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to its Health Ministry.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, the vast majority of civilians massacred in Hamas' assault on Saturday, October 7.

As President Biden plans to travel to Israel on Wednesday to signal White House support, Iran warned the prospect of the conflict spreading to other fronts is becoming "inevitable".

"The time for political solutions is running out and the possible expansion of the war on other fronts is approaching the inevitable stage," Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

More than a week after Israel cut off entry of any supplies, all eyes have been on the Rafah crossing - Gaza's only connection to Egypt.

Mediators have been trying to reach a ceasefire that would let in aid and let out trapped foreigners.

Israeli airstrikes forced the crossing to shut down last week, but it remains unclear which of side is keeping it closed. Footage on an Egyptian news channel appeared to show an Israeli strike at the Rafah crossing, though the extent of the damage is unclear.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah II of Jordan has said at a meeting with German Chancellor OIaf Scholz in Berlin that neither Jordan nor Egypt would be willing to take in any Palestinian refugees.

The Jordanian king told reporters on Tuesday: “This is a red line ... no refugees to Jordan and also no refugees to Egypt.”

“This is a situation that has to be handled within Gaza and the West Bank,” he added. “And you don’t have to carry this out on the shoulders of others.”

The combination of airstrikes, dwindling supplies and Israel’s mass evacuation order for the north of the Gaza Strip has thrown the tiny territory’s 2.3 million people into upheaval.

More than one million have fled their homes, and 60% are now in the approximately 8-mile area south of the evacuation zone, according to the United Nations.

Israel has evacuated towns near its northern border with Lebanon, where the military has exchanged fire repeatedly with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

Speaking to the Israeli Knesset, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran and Hezbollah: “Don’t test us in the north. Don’t make the mistake of the past. Today, the price you will pay will be far heavier,” referring to Israel’s 2006 war with Hezbollah, which operates out of Lebanon.

Huge numbers of the Israeli military remain at the Gaza border.

A demonstration advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza near the White House in Washington. Credit: AP

The military said on Monday that at least 199 hostages were taken into Gaza, more than previously estimated.

Hamas said it was holding 200 to 250 hostages, including foreigners whom it said it would free when it was feasible.

