Barclays app crash stops thousands of customers accessing mobile services

Thousands of customers were locked out of Barclays mobile services on Tuesday after widespread connectivity issues.

The bank's app experienced blackouts throughout the morning, with DownDetector - an online platform that provides real-time information about the status of various websites - reporting 2,700 complaints.

Barclays have issued an apology to customers following the outages, and has since confirmed the technical problem has been resolved.

In a statement posted to X, formerly Twitter, the bank wrote: "If you're having problems logging into our app or Online Banking right now - we're sorry.

"We're working to fix this and will update you here as soon as possible. In the meantime, you can still use our automated telephone service as normal.

"For updates on all our services, and to request a text when we're back up and running, search "Barclays service status" online. Thanks for bearing with us."

It later assured that cash could still be withdrawn from machines and cards were working.

But some customers were left disgruntled by the interruption to services.

One user posted to X that she was unable to purchase food because the sum of her money was in her savings account and needed to be transferred into her current account.

Another user wrote: "I need to transfer money from savings. When will this be sorted?"

While a third customer said: "When will this be resolved? It’s not an acceptable situation."

Barclays has since confirmed that the app and online services have been restored and that all issues have now been fixed.

The bank's tech support has replied individually to complaints posted on social media and urged anyone experiencing problems to raise an issue via it's feedback form.

