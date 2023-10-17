A damning report has found that Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service has "an underlying culture of misogyny and sexism". It follows an investigation by ITV News into sexual harassment and abuse of women at the service.

The report says "women have been subject to significant trauma at the hands of male colleagues" including "gaslighting"."Fear of repercussion and isolation" means staff don't feel able to report it.There is a sense of "perpetrators being protected" in a "boys club culture".

"Victim-blaming" was a recurring theme of the report, "such as women being blamed for causing inappropriate conduct or behaviour by wearing certain clothing."There is "sharing of sexist and misogynist jokes" on social media and "pornographic images being shared" between staff.

In January, ITV News exposed sexual harassment of female staff who were inundated with explicit photos of male colleagues and asked for sexual favours, even when tackling fires. Male staff also photographed bodies of dead women in road crashes and shared them.

Back in February a whistleblower told ITV News' Paul Brand that the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service had known for at least a couple of years there have been problems with the culture

Warning: This report contains details some readers may find upsetting

Play Brightcove video

The Chief Fire Officer Ben Ansell told us the service didn't have a "problem with women" and that he was shocked and appalled by what we'd found.But then we discovered his own Assistant Chief had been allowed to retire on full pension despite gross misconduct himself.

Today in a change of tone, the Chief Fire Officer says he fully accepts all of the recommendations in the damning independent review. But we know he asked the author to change some language in it.He has declined all requests for interview, despite being answerable to taxpayers.

Alongside him, the Fire Authority, which is supposed to oversee the Fire Service, has ignored all requests for interview since our first reports aired.

The Chairwoman, Councillor Rebecca Knox, won't reply to messages. While the Deputy Chair referred us to the Fire Service press office.

While all of those who've overseen the problems at the service continue in their highly paid roles, we know of several frontline women who've left the service since our first reports aired. They told us they could no longer tolerate the culture - they have been vindicated.

The comments from staff include further disturbing details:Women being given 'she-wees' instead of proper facilities.A male colleague was offered money to stir a female colleague's tea with his penis."The news reports rang true" one woman told the review.

The Fire Minister Chris Philp said: "This report is deeply concerning and the public and those working in services deserve better."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know