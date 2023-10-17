Harry Kane double helps England beat Italy and secure Euro 2024 spot

England wrapped up qualification for Euro 2024 with two matches to spare as a double from Harry Kane secured them a 3-1 win over Italy.

The last time England played Italy at Wembley was at the 2020 Euros final at Wembley when Kane's side lost on penalties.

Tuesday's qualifier started with former West Ham striker Gianluca Scamacca’s securing an early lead for Italy.

But a penalty from Kane put the teams level at halftime.

England dominated in the second half with a second goal from Kane and one from Marcus Rashford.

Harry Kane scores from the penalty spot. Credit: PA

It will have been a special moment given the England forward missed one of the penalties against Italy.

Kane hailed his team for getting the job done with two games to spare.

He told Channel 4: “It’s never as easy as it looks, we have had a really tough group this time but credit to the lads, some of the results we’ve had, performances and we topped it off here today.

“We went 1-0 down, we stayed calm and we stayed steady, we knew we had enough to get the win and we did it.

There was extra security at Wembley on Tuesday. Credit: PA

“It has been a tough journey and to qualify with two games to go is credit to everyone involved.”

Southgate made 11 alterations from Friday’s 1-0 friendly win against Australia on a night that began with a disrupted minute’s silence for those killed from UEFA member nations Israel and Sweden.

Wembley saw enhanced security on Tuesday after two Swedish nationals were killed in Belgium on Monday.

The terror attack saw the two victims shot dead just miles from where Sweden was playing a qualifier against Belgium.

The suspect was later shot by police.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement issued on Tuesday morning: “Given the events yesterday in Brussels, those attending the match can be reassured that they will see a highly visible policing presence. Officers are there to ensure the event passes off safely and provide reassurance to those attending.”

