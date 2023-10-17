How we’re improving the experience for our viewers

At ITV we’re always looking at ways we can enhance the viewing experience and bring the best picture quality to our viewers.

Today, we can confirm we will shortly be completing our upgrade to all-HD on satellite for ITV1 meaning that, for the first time, every ITV1 regional service will be available in HD on satellite.

Following the successful transition to HD on satellite in most ITV regions, ITV1 viewers in Channel and Border Scotland Regions will be upgraded to HD on satellite from November.

The SD service will then be switched off in these regions, as well as in the Wales and UTV Regions, in January 2024. Not only does this give our viewers an improved experience, it gives us a substantial cost saving.

Around 98% of satellite viewers now have HD receivers.

Any viewers who don’t have an HD satellite receiver will still be able to watch ITV1, however content may be from a region different to their own - these viewers are encouraged to get in touch with their set-top box provider for details of how to upgrade.

The BBC has made the same move and already closed all of its regional BBC One SD channels. They have also previously said that they will end all SD broadcasts on satellite, starting in 2024.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.