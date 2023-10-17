Humza Yousaf's wife says two-year-old cousin injured in Gaza drone attack

The wife of Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has said her young cousin has been injured in an drone attack in Gaza.

Nadia El-Nakla said the two-year-old had been left with shrapnel wounds and the family were unable to take the child to hospital.

She told LBC: “Two minutes before this call, my mother called me. My aunt and uncle and their three children – the youngest is just two – were sitting outside their home and they got hit by a drone.

“Thankfully, the drone hit off a metal fire extinguisher and now my two-year-old cousin is covered in shrapnel.

“My mum is crying, but they are ok and they are removing the shrapnel.

“You cannot go to hospital for that kind of treatment right now.”

Ms El-Nakla had previously called on world leaders to “give the children of Gaza a chance of life” as she spoke of her “complete despair” at the situation in the region.

She said she fears the city where her family has a home is being “obliterated” after an attack by Palestinian terror group Hamas that killed more than 1,400 Israelis.

Her parents are currently trapped in Gaza after travelling there from Scotland to visit family, and Ms El-Nakla spoke about the situation at the start of the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday.

