Israeli anti-government group help thousands flee homes near conflict areas

ITV News Correspondent John Irvine reports on the protest group that has turned into a major aid organisation

Former soldiers who were once labelled traitors by the Israeli government are now leading the way in evacuating citizens away from conflict areas.

Brothers and Sisters in Arms was set up earlier this year as a campaign group that resisted the Israeli government's attempt to weaken the Supreme Court and give the cabinet almost limitless power.

The mass protests shook the country to its core at the time and attracted international attention.

Under massive pressure, the government eventually shelved the plans in March but since then some of the measures have been passed by the Israeli Parliament.

The group is made up of mostly veterans and reservists. Credit: ITV News

The protests organised by Brothers and Sisters in Arms led to many government officials calling them traitors.

Since then the group has found a new calling, supporting people fleeing from their homes amid fears they could get caught up in the current conflict with Hamas.

One former special forces officer who is now working in the headquarters of the group told ITV News they had already evacuated thousands of people.

He said: "It started last Sunday very small and it grew by the hour, it started with a few in the morning and in the afternoon we were already in the hundreds."

Hannah told ITV News she could no longer live in her home. Credit: ITV News

The operation is taking place in spite of, not with the help of, the government and the group claims it is the largest aid organisation in Israel.

A core group of veteran soldiers, many of whom are long past fighting age, are helping organiser evacuations from communities near Gaza and the Lebanon border.

They help people who cannot evacuate themselves, often the elderly or families with children.

One of those being evacuated was Hannah, who told ITV News: "I live here, I'm afraid, everywhere 24 hours a day shooting and bombing from Gaza, I can see Gaza from here, that's it, that's enough."

The recent conflict began on October 7 when Hamas militants poured out of Gaza and struck several communities in southern Israel.

More than 1,400 Israeli civilians were killed in the initial fighting, with at least 260 bodies recovered from one music festival after Hamas overran the site.

At least 199 more have been taken hostage by Hamas and are believed to be currently being held in Gaza.

