The Crown: First look at season six depicting last days of Princess Diana

Netflix has treated fans of The Crown to a first glimpse of the show's sixth series.

A set of images hint at the historical moments the show will explore, including Princess Diana's final days, and her relationship with Dodi Fayed.

Diana, played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, was killed in a car crash alongside Fayed in August 1997 after their car was chased by paparazzi.

Pictures released by Netflix hint at storylines exploring Dodi Fayed and Princess Diana's relationship. Credit: Netflix

Series six marks the final installment of the popular Netflix show and will be released in two parts.

The first four episodes will drop on 16 November 2023, focusing on the events surrounding Princess Diana's death.

New pictures of the fictional drama show Prince Charles, Prince Harry and Prince William at Balmoral. Credit: Netflix

The second part premieres on 14 December and will show the start of Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship.

Teasing the upcoming plot, Netflix said: "A relationship blossoms between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before a fateful car journey has devastating consequences.

"Prince William tries to integrate back into life at Eton in the wake of his mother’s death as the monarchy has to ride the wave of public opinion.

"As she reaches her Golden Jubilee, the Queen reflects on the future of the monarchy with the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the beginnings of a new Royal fairytale in William and Kate."

The series will cover Princess Diana's final weeks, up to the early 2000s when Prince William met Kate Middleton. Credit: Netflix

The streaming giant's recent trailer for the upcoming series confirmed Imelda Staunton will return as Queen Elizabeth II, and Dominic West will again play Prince Charles.

Imelda Staunton will return to play Queen Elizabeth II, a role which has also been taken on by Claire Foy and Olivia Colman. Credit: Netflix

Earlier this year the show's executive producer said the death of Princess Diana will be represented carefully.

Series six will begin where the fifth series concluded, with Prince Charles and Princess Diana spending summer apart after their divorce. Credit: Netflix

Suzanne Mackie said: “The show might be big and noisy, but we’re not. We’re thoughtful people and we’re sensitive people.

“And so there was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it – and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it’s been delicately, thoughtfully recreated."

