US President Joe Biden will travel to Israel this Wednesday (18 October), it has been announced.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement of Joe Biden's visit in the early hours of Tuesday morning (17 October), as the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip worsens and Israel prepares for a possible ground attack on the 141-square-mile territory.

In a statement posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mr Blinken wrote:

"On Wednesday, [President Biden] will visit Israel.

"He’s coming here at a critical moment for Israel, for the region, and for the world."

In a second post on X, Mr Blinken said the US and Israel had agreed to "develop a plan" to enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza, including "the possibility" of creating areas to help "keep civilians out of harm's way".

This comes amid US concerns that the raging Israel-Hamas war could expand into a larger regional conflict.

The Biden administration has already pledged military support to Israel, sending US carriers and aid to the region. Officials have said they would ask the United States Congress for upward of $2 billion (£1.6bn) in additional aid for both Israel and Ukraine.

