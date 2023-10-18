Coleen Rooney shocked the world, or at least the pop-culture loving population, with her infamous 2019 social media post accusing '...Rebekah Vardy' of leaking stories about her to The Sun.

Fanatics of the WAG to super sleuth tale can now get an extra helping of the drama via the new documentary 'Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story', released on Disney Plus on Wednesday.

Here are five of the biggest, and in some cases unexpected, revelations from the show, which tells the story of the turbulent libel case from Coleen Rooney's perspective.

1. The case inspired Wayne Rooney to start a legal career

The documentary reveals Wayne Rooney developed a fascination with how the case unfolded in the courtroom.

Coleen said she had to tell Wayne to "shut up" after he began suggesting legal arguments to her lawyers.

“He was then gonna apply for law school and he had all these plans,” she said.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney leaving the Royal Courts Of Justice during the trial Credit: Yui Mok/PA

2. Coleen felt for Rebekah despite the betrayal

Coleen shared she had moments of sympathy for Rebekah Vardy, wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Although Coleen accused her of leaking the stories publicly, she believes Rebekah "didn't deserve the trolling".

Referencing Rebekah's emotional moments in court, she said: "It was painful watching her, and in a weird way, I felt for her. It wasn’t nice.”

Coleen said she still cannot forgive Rebekah, who continues to deny the allegations, until she apologises.

“We all make mistakes in life and when someone holds their hands up and says "I've done wrong" you can forgive and you can move on," she said.

“But she's still denying and saying it wasn't her so it makes it a hard thing to do.”

3. Coleen's mother revealed her rage after Wayne cheating accusations

Colette McLoughlin, Coleen's mother, opened up about her anger after hearing about Wayne's cheating scandal.

The former footballer was arrested for drink-driving after being pictured in a car with Laura Simpson during a night out in 2017.

Ms McLoughlin said: "I love him but sometimes I don't like him. I feel like shaking him. He's hurt Coleen and that's what matters."

4. Coleen's family share heartbreak at sister's death at age 14

Coleen's sister Rosie was adopted into the family when she was 17 months old, but died aged 14 in 2013.

She suffered from a rare genetic disorder called Rett syndrome , which causes mental and physical disability.

Coleen recalled her grief and said: "She struggled. She couldn't walk and couldn't talk and would be in pain and sick but still would put a smile on her face.

"She sometimes used to force a laugh out and I think it was just to make my mum and dad happy.

"To lose a child is the worst thing that could ever happen to anyone, but when you look back now, she gave us so many good years of happiness and love."

Rebekah and Jamie Vardy outside court Credit: Yui Mok/PA

5. Wayne Rooney had a vasectomy

The documentary reveals Wayne Rooney had a vasectomy after the couple's fourth child was born.

Coleen said she "knew our family was complete" once she had given birth to five-year-old Cass.

She said: "Me and Wayne talked about him having a vasectomy, he said, 'After this baby, we're not having any more'.

"And Wayne went in and got the snip. So I knew for sure we wouldn't have any more children."

