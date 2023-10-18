Israel denies launching missile strike that killed hundreds at Gaza hospital

The Israeli military have accused Hamas of "hiding what really happened" after a missile attack on a Gazan hospital left hundreds dead, claiming their intelligence spares them the blame.

Israel said the blast at al-Ahli hospital was caused by a misfired rocket from Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which the group itself as well as Hamas have denied, calling the accusations "baseless".

The group added it does not use "places of worship or public facilities, especially hospitals, as military centers or weapons stores.”

At a briefing on Wednesday morning, Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) official Daniel Hagari said Hamas are "hiding what really happened" following an investigation of the explosion.

While holding up an infrared image of the hospital, Mr Hagari claimed there was no direct hit to the hospital - only the car park.

He accused Hamas of launching "a global media campaign" about the bombing, as well as "inflating the number of casualties".

Among the trading of blame, there is also dispute around the death toll. Gaza's health ministry said at least 500 people were killed in the airstrike.

The IDF added that it was impossible for Hamas to have all the information around the attack on Tuesday evening as quickly as it did, while on Tuesday night Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "The barbarian terrorists in Gaza are the ones who attacked the hospital in Gaza, not the IDF."

The al-Ahli Hospital is located in Gaza City.

What has Palestine said?

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, has denied Israel's claim, calling it "lies."

Mr Mansour said Arab Group members are “outraged by this massacre” and also united in demanding the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and preventing “forcible displacement” of Palestinians.

In response to the blast, the Palestinian President has pulled out of now-cancelled talks with US President Joe Biden after the strike.

As Biden arrives in Israel on Wednesday morning to signal the White House's support, the planned four-way summit in Jordan was axed. The US leader, Palestine's Mahmoud Abbas, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi and Jordan’s King Abdullah II were all set to take part in the diplomatic talks.

A Palestinian official said Abbas was "very angry after the news of the Israeli massacre at the hospital in Gaza, and he decided to immediately return to Ramallah."

The meeting "would not be able to stop the war now," Jordan’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs added.

Photos taken a week apart, from October 8-15, show the damage to the Gaza Strip's harbour and Islamic University

The conflict has now entered its twelfth day as fears of a looming ground invasion intensify in Gaza.

Gaza's Health Ministry said 2,778 Palestinians have been killed and 9,700 wounded. Another 1,200 people across Gaza are believed to be buried under the rubble, alive or dead.

More than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israel.

The UN Security Council has scheduled a vote on Wednesday on a resolution that initially condemned “the heinous terrorist attacks by Hamas” on Israel as well as all violence against civilians.

They reinforced the desperate need for humanitarian aid - including food, water, and fuel for hospitals - in Gaza, which remains blocked and is piling up at Egypt's border.

What happened at al-Ahli hospital?

Hundreds of Palestinians had taken refuge in al-Ahli and other hospitals in Gaza City over the past few days, hoping to be spared bombardment after Israel ordered all residents to evacuate to southern Gaza.

On Tuesday, a missile strike appeared to target the hospital.

One doctor working in the building told ITV News: "The patients were unarmed. This is very serious considering the number of casualties and the kind of injuries.

"There were entire families, children, women, elders. A little percent of them could still be alive, but the death toll is rising.

"The efforts to collect more body parts continues. There might be some survivors, but the death toll will be much higher."

Wounded Palestinians from the al-Ahli Hospital airstrike. Credit: AP

What have world leaders said?

The 22 Arab countries at the UN have joined in demanding an immediate cease-fire in Gaza following the devastating explosion at the Gaza City hospital.

The UN's Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “horrified” at the deaths and “hospitals and medical personnel are protected under international humanitarian law.”

Expressions of condemnation and grief were pouring in from other world leaders after the explosion.

Countries such as Syria and Saudi Arabia blamed Israel for the blast, with Libya’s Foreign Ministry accusing Israel of “war crimes and genocide” in the Gaza Strip.

Iraq declared three days of mourning, and there were protests there and in Lebanon.

Egyptian President Sissi condemned what he called Israel’s “deliberate bombing” of al-Ahli hospital and “a clear violation of international law... and humanity.”

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X that his country condemns the attack and "nothing can justify striking a hospital".

UK says it will work to 'find out what has happened'

The Foreign Secretary has said the UK will investigate the destruction.

In a post on X, James Cleverly wrote: “The destruction of Al Ahli hospital is a devastating loss of human life. The UK has been clear. The protection of civilian life must come first.

"The UK will work with our allies to find out what has happened and protect innocent civilians in Gaza.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could travel to Israel as soon as Thursday amid growing concerns about the conflict, according to multiple reports.

It would follow visits by Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Downing Street would not comment publicly on the prime minister's travel plans.

It comes after a British teenager was confirmed as one of the many murdered during Hamas’s attack on Israel.

Yahel Sharabi, 13, was killed along with her mother, Lianne, while her elder sister, Noiya, 16, and her father, Eli, are still missing.

At least six Britons were killed in the Hamas terror attacks on October 7, with a further 10 missing – some feared dead.

