A man has been killed, tear-gas was thrown, shots fired and dozens were arrested as protests erupted across the globe in response to the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The devastating scenes emerging from the Middle East have sparked international outrage, as concerns mount for civilians on both sides of the border.

Tensions rose on Tuesday night, following a fatal explosion at al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, with finger pointing on who was to blame for the strike going between Israel, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas.

In response, people in the West Bank gathered to protest leading to the death of one man.

Rights groups claimed Palestinian security forces arrested some 50 people after fights broke out late on Tuesday.

Massive demonstration in Ramallah in West Bank after devastating Gaza Strip hospital blast. Credit: AP

Palestinian security forces fired tear gas, used stun grenades and flames to disperse stone-throwing protesters- wounding several.

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported Israeli soldiers used live rounds and rubber bullets, wounding 10 Palestinian protesters in the southern city of Hebron and 21 people in the northern city of Nablus.

A 24-year-old Palestinian man was killed, according to the humanitarian organization.

Egyptian, Iranian and Lebanese protestors have also taken to the streets in solidarity with Palestinians, shouting anti-Israeli slogans.

Lebanese army soldiers scuffle with protesters during a demonstration in solidarity with the Palestinian people Credit: AP

How has the rest of the world reacted to the continued conflict?

Ca lls for an immediate Israeli ceasefire and humanitarian aid to be delivered to Gaza have stretched worldwide

In the US, at least 50 activists with the Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) and IfNotNow Pro-Palestine groups staged an unplanned protest demanding an end to fighting.

They wore black and held signs reading 'let gaza live', then marched up to the Capitol from the National Mall in Washington.

Here, they staged a sit in inside Cannon House - the oldest congressional office building - urging the government to decry Israeli air strikes.

Capitol police put roadblocks near the building to deter others from similar rallies happening nearby from entering.

One protestor was seen being arrested and escorted out of the Rotunda amid chants and cheers from the crowd.

Demonstrators sit inside the Canon House office building calling on Congress for an immediate ceasefire. Credit: AP

It comes after the US vetoed a UN Security Council vot,e calling for humanitarian pauses in Gaza.

The US ambassador stated it was disappointed the resolution made no mention of Israel's right to self-defence.

Meanwhile, in the UK hundreds attended a prayer vigil outside Downing Street on Wednesday evening for victims of the hospital explosion.

Police are continuing to monitor angry protests in Tunisia and Morocco, denouncing the nations' support of Israel.

Outside the parliament in capital city Rabat, activists chanted “Down with America” and demanded that Morocco reverse its 2020 decision to normalise relations and deepen security ties with Israel.

Hundreds of Moroccans carry Palestinian flags and shout slogans as they gather in solidarity with Palestinians. Credit: AP

In Tunis, protesters gathered outside the US and French Embassies and called for their ambassadors be removed from Tunisia.

An estimated 10,000 people marched in Greece on Wednesday evening, advancing on the Israeli Embassy in Athens.

Riot police fired tear gas into the crowd but no arrests or injuries were reported, and the unrest ended quickly.

