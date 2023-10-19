Israel bombs hundreds more Gaza sites as hospitals run out of supplies

Play Brightcove video

Prime minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Israel amid concerns that fighting in Gaza could spread further throughout the Middle East, ITV News' Chloe Keedy reports

Rishi Sunak arrives in Israel for talks with Benjamin Netanyahu to show solidarity with Israel and prevent escalation of the fighting.

Vital supplies are running short in Gaza as 20 aid trucks are expected to enter from Egypt on Friday.

Israeli forces are continuing to bomb hundreds of sites in Gaza, claiming to have hit key Hamas infrastructure and killing a militant leader - but civilian casualties also continue to rise.

Questions remain over the bombing of Gaza's al-Ahli hospital, with Hamas blaming the IDF and Israel blaming a rocket misfired by proscribed terror group, Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

A total of 3,478 Palestinians and more than 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to their respective authorities, as the conflict enters its 13th day.

Israel has bombed hundreds of sites in Gaza over the past 24 hours, reportedly including parts of the south that had been declared safe zones.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) claimed it was targeting "Hamas terror structures" including command centres and tunnel shafts used by the proscribed terror group.

However, civilian casualties continue to mount, with a doctor in south Gaza saying at least 12 people were killed and 40 others wounded in an Israeli strike on a residential building in the city of Khan Younis.

The latest round of bombings included targets in parts of the south where Palestinian civilians were told to take shelter, according to the Associated Press.

This has heightened fears that nowhere is safe for more than two million Palestinians trapped inside the besieged territory.

The IDF shared aerial footage showing buildings being razed to the ground as the Israeli military says it hit hundreds of Hamas infrastructure sites

Play Brightcove video

With people inside the Gaza Strip facing a humanitarian crisis amid a sustained blockade, Israel agreed on Wednesday to allow Egypt to deliver limited humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Many among Gaza's 2.2 million residents have cut down to one meal a day and have been left to drink dirty water after supplies of fuel, water, food and medicine were cut off by Israel.

An agreement was reached between Egypt, Israel and the US on Wednesday to send 20 trucks of aid on Friday as medical supplies in the Gaza Strip reach breaking point.

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on Nusseirat refugee camp on Wednesday. Credit: AP

Doctors Without Borders has said hospitals are running out of electricity needed to run essential machinery, as well as medicine.

The charity said surgeons at Al-Shifa hospital "are now operating without painkillers, which is truly unimaginable".

On Wednesday, the World Health Organisation's team in Gaza said four out of 35 hospitals were not functioning "due to severe damage or targeting", with doctors "relying on their last reserve of supplies".

It added: "WHO has no supplies or equipment left in its Gaza warehouse. Health workers are having to make impossible choices to ration what little they have left in supplies, including operating without anaesthetics."

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip on Thursday. Credit: AP

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas following the group's surprise attack on 7 October - sparking one of the region's bloodiest conflicts since the 1973 Yom Kippur war.

The IDF shared aerial footage showing buildings being razed to the ground in the latest round of strikes by fighter jets, claiming to have killed a militant leader.

It said it had hit "anti-tank missile launching posts, terror tunnel shafts, intelligence infrastructure, and additional command centres".

It added: "During the fighting, numerous Hamas terror operatives belonging to the 'Nukbha' forces, who led the barbaric invasion of the communities surrounding the Gaza Strip, were targeted. More than ten terrorists were targeted in a precision aerial strike.

"IDF fighter jets, based on ISA intelligence, struck the head of the military branch of the 'Popular Resistance Committees' terror organization in Rafah, Rafat Harb Hussein Abu Hilal."

The military added that "dozens of mortar launchers were also struck, the majority of which were destroyed immediately after launching shells at Israel".

Anger is continuing to mount over Tuesday evening's deadly explosion at Gaza's al-Ahli hospital, with Hamas blaming IDF airstrikes.

Israel denied it was involved and released a flurry of video, audio and other information that it said showed the blast was instead due to a rocket misfire by Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a proscribed terror group operating in Gaza, who dismissed the Israeli claim.

With no sign of the conflict coming to a resolution, the death tolls continue to rise, with the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry saying on Wednesday that 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and more than 12,000 injured.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, and at least 199 others, including children, were captured by Hamas and taken into Gaza, according to Israeli authorities.

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Tel Aviv for talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a bid to minimise civilian casualties, as the IDF continues to bomb Gaza - one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

During his meetings, the prime minister will share his condolences for those who have died in both Israel and Gaza.

He will tell leaders that any civilian death is a tragedy and urge the international community to not allow the fighting to spill over into neighbouring countries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...