The MTV Europe Music Awards have been cancelled over "safety concerns" amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

The event will not go ahead as planned, on November 5, in the French capital at the Paris Nord Villepinte, after organisers were forced to axe the show.

In a statement, Paramount said: “Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration.

“With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.

“We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

The UK's Anne-Marie also featured on the MTV EMA line-up. Credit: PA

BTS bandmember Jung Kook, as well Sabrina Carpenter, Little Mix's Leigh Anne, David Guetta, and Anne-Marie were just some of the names due to perform.

It comes after the evacuation of three airports French airports - Lyon, Toulouse, and Lille - because of security alerts earlier this week.

Emailed threats of an attack were received at the airports, prompting evacuations and security checks.

Meanwhile, an abandoned piece of luggage briefly disrupted operations at the airport in Nice.

The Palace of Versailles was also evacuated for the third time since the weekend on Wednesday, but it was unclear if these scares were related to the conflict in the Middle East.

Over 3,400 Palestinians and more than 1,400 Israelis have died, according to their respective officials, following an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on an Israeli music festival where hundreds of civilians were executed.

Israel's return of rocket fire has plunged Gaza into devastation, while the Israeli government blocked off food, water, and fuel to its civilians. Hospitals have been without electricity.

