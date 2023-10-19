UK braces as Storm Babet set to bring 'one month's worth of rain'

A rare "danger to life" warning is in place as Storm Babet approaches the UK after leaving Irish towns flooded in its wake.

The red weather warning came on Wednesday afternoon as the storm threatens 70mph winds and one month's worth of rain to the UK's worst affected regions.

The Met Office said there is “danger to life from fast-flowing or deep floodwater” in Aberdeenshire and Angus in eastern Scotland, with extensive road closures expected.

Power outages could cut some areas off for days.

Angus Council said schools will close before the storm rolls in, while ScotRail has announced mass train cancellations.

It is the first red warning for rain issued in the UK since Storm Dennis in February 2020.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “We could see 200 to 250 millimetres of rain falling within a day, which is well over a month’s worth of rainfall for eastern parts of Scotland."

The warning follows a major cleanup operation that has begun in Ireland, where the storm has left several towns and villages swamped with floodwater.

The counties of Cork and Waterford on the southern coast were worst hit, with Cork County Council reporting almost a month's worth of rain fell in the space of 24 hours.

The army and civil defence units helped evacuate people in the town of Midleton, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

A number of businesses were damaged by the rapidly rising water levels and as many as 500 electricity customers still had no power on Thursday morning.

A flooded street in Midleton, Co Cork. Credit: @realLiamMac

Councillor Liam Quaide said the scenes of flooding in the town were “apocalyptic”.

“The scenes of devastation in Midleton (are) an ominous sign of what is ahead of us as a nation if we don’t double down on climate mitigation and adaptation," he said.

Large swathes of already-saturated Scotland, Northern Ireland, and northern and eastern England will also see strong winds and heavy rain on Thursday, with yellow severe weather warnings issued through to Saturday.

