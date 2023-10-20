If you're a member of the striking actor's union currently holding Hollywood to a standstill, put the Barbie pink cowboy hat down.

Members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) have been barred from dressing up as characters from films or TV series made by studios at loggerheads with actors, for Halloween.

This rules out what would have been the year's most popular costumes inspired by Warner Bros' summer hit Barbie, Netflix's Wednesday series, or Christopher Nolan's box office triumph Oppenheimer.

In guidance issued through an Instagram post this week, the union said those staying in solidarity with the strike should "choose costumes inspired by generalised characters and figures" like a ghost, zombie, or spider.

Netflix's Wednesday Addams, potrayed by Jenna Ortega, is also a no-go. Credit: Netflix

Those observing the industrial action are also encouraged not to post photos "inspired by struck content" on social media.

While they are allowed to dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show, characters such as Spider Man or the Scarlet Witch are off-limits - the Marvel superheroes are technically owned by Disney.

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds used the opportunity to poke fun on X, formerly Twitter: "I look forward to screaming ‘scab’ at my eight-year-old all night. She’s not in the union but she needs to learn."

The union issued the guidance on Wednesday. Credit: SAG-AFTRA

The interim agreement between some studios and SAG-AFTRA has provided an odd bit of wiggle room.

For example, members are safe to dress up as Jacob Elordi's Elvis from Sofia Coppola's A24 project Priscilla, but they'll have to rule out Austin Butler's version of Presley from Baz Luhrmann's Warner Bros biopic.

It might prove disconcerting for Hollywood's biggest stars, many of whom enjoy showcasing their over-the-top - and pop culture-inspired - costumes when high-profile Halloween bashes are thrown.

Heidi Klum, dressed as a worm in 2022 alongside her husband, throws an annual Halloween party with a host of A-list faces in attendance. Credit: AP

Past events have seen Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Harry Styles as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, and Heidi Klum as a giant worm at her annual party - fit with a red carpet so the paparazzi can capture the most impressive outfits.

"Let's use our collective power to end a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract," the post finished.

Negotiations have not yet been able to strike a deal. The SAG-AFTRA strike is nearing its 100th day.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast...