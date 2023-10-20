By ITV News' Sanjay Jha from New Delhi

A British woman and her lover have been sentenced to death by an Indian court for murdering her husband seven years ago.

Ramandeep Kaur Mann, 38, from Derby, was arrested after her husband Sukhjeet Singh was found with his throat slit.

The murder took place while the couple from were on holiday with their sons in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on September 2, 2016.

The court convicted the two on the testimony of Ms Mann's nine-year-old son who said: "My dad was great but my mom was bad and I don't want to see her face ever because she killed my dad in front of my eyes.

Ramandeep Kaur Mann (right) and Gurpreet Singh (left). Credit: Handout

"She kept a pillow on my dad's face and asked Gurpreet to slit his throat."

Speaking to ITV News, Mr Shripal Varma, a local criminal lawyer, said: "After hearing both sides the court had found the accused guilty and sentenced Ramandeep Kaur to the death penalty and imposed a fine of £5,000."

Ms Mann planned a month-long family vacation in Uttar Pradesh with her husband and two children, aged six and nine.

Sukhjeet Singh and Gurpreet Singh were childhood friends with Gurpreet being a regular visitor to the home of Ms Mann and Mr Singh.

She started an affair with Gurpreet and brought the two men to her husband’s native Shahjahanpur, where she poisoned the entire family before slitting her husband's throat.

However, that night one person had skipped the poisoned dal-rice - her nine-year-old son - and survived.

The boy's claims were crucial to the case and local police later filed a supplementary charge sheet with the testimony.

Local court pronounced Ms Mann and Gurpreet Singh guilty under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (criminal acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and sentenced her to death. Gurpreet was sentenced to life imprisonment with a fine.

The court said: "This is a rarest of the rare case as the victim's throat was slit in front of his nine-year-old son."

Gurpreet Singh, during his confession in front of the police, said he and Ms Mann planned to commit the murder in India because they thought they would get away by spending money.

Mrs Gurpreet Kaur, 75, Sukhjeet Singh's mother, said: "I am very happy because many other mothers' sons will also be saved.

"Otherwise, people used to say that the Indian police here let criminals go if they give them money.

"That's why I am happy and local police chief and everyone supported me."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...