Once upon a time ... a party guest who left her shoe at Prince Christian of Denmark's birthday ball has been identified, after she orchestrated her own Cinderella story.

A hunt for a possible Cinderella was sparked when a single golden stiletto was found after the future king's 18th birthday bash at the Christiansborg Castle.

Alongside family and royalty from across Europe, the young prince invited 200 Danish young people chosen by their local governments to the lavish event.

Guests were treated to a decadent three-course meal, champagne and a surprise performance from Benjamin Hav, a Danish rapper.

Prince Christian celebrated his 18th birthday last week. Credit: Dennis Stenild via detdanskekongehus Instagram

But the fairytale truly began the following day after an announcement came from the palace, via Instagram, seeking out the rightful owner of the lost shoe.

"When the guests at Her Majesty The Queen's gala table yesterday had gone home, this lonely stiletto shoe was left at Christiansborg Castle," the Danish Royal household wrote.

"The owner is welcome to contact us to get it back."

The post sparked a frantic search began with royal fans scouring pictures from the evening to work out whose foot fit the golden slipper.

The shoe's owner was identified by Se Og Hør, a national media site who were taking photos of guests as they arrived, as 18-year-old Anne-Sofie Tørnsø Olesen.

Ms Tørnsø Olesen told Se Og Hør: “It was meant to be a fairytale ending à la Cinderella.”

“I thought it was a bit funny myself, and I talked to my family and friends about it before, and they agreed that I should do it. It's a chance you won't get again.”

It has not been confirmed whether Ms Tørnsø Olesen had her shoe returned, nor if the Danish prince presented it to her himself.

