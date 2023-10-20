How has Storm Babet disrupted travel across Scotland, England and Wales?
Storm Babet has brought widespread travel disruption to large parts of the UK, with train services cancelled and flights grounded.
Flooding caused by the storm has killed two people and forced hundreds to evacuate from their homes, with a raft of weather warnings in place until Saturday.
Several major roads have been closed, rail lines blocked and flights grounded by the severe conditions.
ITV News rounds up the travel chaos across Scotland, England and Wales, outlining what services have been affected.
Scotland
Road:
Sections of several A roads in Scotland were closed on Friday morning, with some reopening later in the day.
Traffic Scotland said those affected include:
A9 Jubilee Bridge near Dunkeld, Perthshire
A85 at Huntingtower near Perth
A90 from Forfar, Angus to Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
Drivers were also being advised to take care when crossing several bridges, including:
A898 Erskine Bridge, West Dunbartonshire
M90 Queensferry Crossing between Edinburgh and Fife
A87 Skye Bridge
Rail
Train services have also been impacted, with ScotRail saying a number of routes remain suspended in north and north-east Scotland.
Currently, no trains are running between the following stations:
Aberdeen and Elgin
Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife
Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee
Dunblane and Perth
Perth and Aviemore
Tain and Wick/Thurso
All Fife Circle services are also suspended, impacting services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Inverness; and Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen/Inverness.
Meanwhile, twelve departures and seven arrivals were cancelled at Aberdeen airport on Friday, after dozens of flights were axed on Thursday.
England
Roads:
Flooding from Babet has forced the closure of a number of main roads in England, including:
A15 Humber Bridge between North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire
A46 in Leicestershire
A52 in Derbyshire
A47 in Norfolk.
Rail:
All railway lines running through Swindon were also blocked by flooding, plus several routes across northern England and the Midlands.
No train services are running between the following stations:
Derby and Sheffield or Nottingham
Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley
Shrewsbury and Hereford/Wolverhampton
Hereford and Birmingham New Street
Chester and Crewe
Wales
Road:
Traffic Wales said flooding caused the A483 in Powys and the A55 in Flintshire to be closed.
Rail
Several railway routes through North Wales were also disrupted by flooding, including Wrexham Central and Bidston.
