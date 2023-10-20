How has Storm Babet disrupted travel across Scotland, England and Wales?

Storm Babet has brought widespread travel disruption to large parts of the UK, with train services cancelled and flights grounded.

Flooding caused by the storm has killed two people and forced hundreds to evacuate from their homes, with a raft of weather warnings in place until Saturday.

Several major roads have been closed, rail lines blocked and flights grounded by the severe conditions.

ITV News rounds up the travel chaos across Scotland, England and Wales, outlining what services have been affected.

Scotland

Road:

Sections of several A roads in Scotland were closed on Friday morning, with some reopening later in the day.

Traffic Scotland said those affected include:

A9 Jubilee Bridge near Dunkeld, Perthshire

A85 at Huntingtower near Perth

A90 from Forfar, Angus to Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Drivers were also being advised to take care when crossing several bridges, including:

A898 Erskine Bridge, West Dunbartonshire

M90 Queensferry Crossing between Edinburgh and Fife

A87 Skye Bridge

Rail

Train services have also been impacted, with ScotRail saying a number of routes remain suspended in north and north-east Scotland.

A car sits stranded in flood water in Brechin, Scotland. Credit: PA

Currently, no trains are running between the following stations:

Aberdeen and Elgin

Edinburgh and Aberdeen via Fife

Perth and Aberdeen via Dundee

Dunblane and Perth

Perth and Aviemore

Tain and Wick/Thurso

All Fife Circle services are also suspended, impacting services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Inverness; and Edinburgh Waverley and Aberdeen/Inverness.

Meanwhile, twelve departures and seven arrivals were cancelled at Aberdeen airport on Friday, after dozens of flights were axed on Thursday.

England

Roads:

Flooding from Babet has forced the closure of a number of main roads in England, including:

A15 Humber Bridge between North Lincolnshire and East Yorkshire

A46 in Leicestershire

A52 in Derbyshire

A47 in Norfolk.

Rail:

All railway lines running through Swindon were also blocked by flooding, plus several routes across northern England and the Midlands.

A car stuck in floodwater under a railway bridge in Sheffield. Credit: PA

No train services are running between the following stations:

Derby and Sheffield or Nottingham

Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley

Shrewsbury and Hereford/Wolverhampton

Hereford and Birmingham New Street

Chester and Crewe

Wales

Road:

Traffic Wales said flooding caused the A483 in Powys and the A55 in Flintshire to be closed.

Rail

Several railway routes through North Wales were also disrupted by flooding, including Wrexham Central and Bidston.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...