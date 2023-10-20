Storm Babet has battered the UK with torrential rains and strong winds, causing rivers to burst their banks and people to flee their homes as flood waters rise.

Three people have died, a man is missing and hundreds have been evacuated as Storm Babet continues to make its way across the UK.

In Scotland, the rain has been so severe that extreme flooding forced the town of Brechin to be evacuated, closed schools and left more than 20,000 people without power.

And as red weather warnings carry through into Saturday, the disruption caused by Babet looks like it is set to continue.

Where will be the worst affected areas?

There is another rare red warning in effect tomorrow in the north-east of Scotland between Aberdeen and Dundee, localised around the towns of Laurencekirk and Montrose.

The Met Office has warned that the region will be hit by rainfall that will lead to severe flooding, disruption and presents a 'danger to life' from fast flowing or deep floodwater.

Further north, Aberdeen, parts of Aberdeenshire and some areas in the Highlands will be hit with both a amber rain warning and a yellow wind warning.

Aberdeenshire Council warned of “considerable risk of flooding” on the River Don.

A spokesperson said: “Latest modelling from Sepa is indicating that there is now a considerable risk of flooding on the River Don at Inverurie, Kemnay and Kintore tomorrow (Sat) between 10am and 2pm.

“This has the potential to impact properties in low-lying areas and we would urge residents and businesses to get prepared and take immediate steps to protect their own property from flooding.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) confirmed it had attended almost 70 weather-related incidents across Scotland including rescues from homes and flood waters.

The SFRS said it had received around 750 emergency calls across Scotland and attended 300 incidents since Thursday.

Will conditions get worse?

The rain is expected to lead to further flooding, could lead to buildings being damaged and cut off essential services such as power, gas and water.

Northern Ireland, Wales, most of England's east coast, the Midlands and the north-west of England are all under a yellow weather warning.

Parts of northern England are also under a amber rain warning.

What does the rest of the weekend look like?

ITV News weather presenter Lucy Verasamy said: "Many weather warnings for heavy, persistent rain remain in place for other areas of Scotland and parts of northern England.

"The winds will remain strong enough to be damaging with gales in places - with associated weather warnings for the most prone areas.

"Conditions will improve for all of us by Sunday when it will be drier, calmer and clearer."

North of England Correspondent Rachel Townsend is at Leeds-Bradford Airport where an aircraft skidded off the runway, and Midlands Reporter Pablo Taylor is in Nottinghamshire as Storm Babet batter the country

What do the warning colours mean?

Red warning:

Dangerous weather is expected and, if you have not done so already, you should take action now to keep yourself and others safe from the impact of the severe weather.

It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure.

Amber warning:

There is an increased likelihood of impacts from severe weather, which could potentially disrupt your plans.

This means there is the possibility of travel delays, road and rail closures, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property.

Yellow warning:

Yellow warnings can be issued for a range of weather situations.

It is important to read the content of yellow warnings to determine which weather situation is being covered by the warning.

