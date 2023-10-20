How much rainfall has Scotland had during Storm Babet?

There has been exceptional amounts of rain for parts of eastern Scotland - where a serious red weather warning has been re issued Friday night into Saturday.

Around 250mm or near 10inches of rain will be collected before conditions improve - this is the equivalent of nearly two months worth of rain in just three days.

How does the rainfall in Scotland compare to previous years?

The average monthly rainfall for Eastern Scotland is 120mm - and for Scotland as a whole 170mm. This amount has already fallen in some locations since conditions deteriorated on Thursday.

A woman is rescued from her home with her dog in Brechin. Credit: PA

Is the level of rainfall unprecedented?

It's not unusual for Scotland to be prone to high rainfall totals this time of year. Earlier in the month parts of central and western Scotland had record breaking rainfall in 2 days leading to landslides and airlift rescues to those stranded.

It's more unusual for eastern Scotland to have this exceptionally relentless rain.

Water was beyond knee height in Brechin after rivers burst flood defences. Credit: PA

What other weather warnings are coming for the UK?

Many weather warnings for heavy, persistent rain remain in place for other areas of Scotland and parts of northern England.

The winds will remain strong enough to be damaging with gales in places - with associated weather warnings for the most prone areas.

Conditions will improve for all of us by Sunday when it will be drier, calmer and clearer.

