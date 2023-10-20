Is there any hope for Tories after by-election humiliations?

Labour’s Tamworth and mid-Beds victories are terrible for the Tories, for the government.

If the 20% plus swings were replicated in the general election, which is likely to be almost exactly a year from today, Labour would win handsomely.

It is a challenge to gloss that basic interpretation, though senior Conservatives try of course.

They say that the two Tory MPs who quit the seats, Nadine Dorries and Chris Pincher, had alienated locals - Dorries by neglecting the constituency, Pincher through the misconduct that led to his suspension by MPs.

This is to claim that at least some of the Conservative humiliation was due to voters being angry with Dorries and Pincher more specifically, rather than the party more widely.

If you see hands frantically flapping above the waves trying to hold on to little bits of straw, that may not be your imagination.

It is also quite striking that the total numbers voting in the mid Beds contest for the Labour winner, Alistair Strathern, and the third placed Lib Dem Emma Holland-Lindsay were fewer than Dorries’s 25,000 margin of victory in 2019.

Sarah Edwards of Labour is declared the Member of Parliament for Tamworth. Credit: PA

There are two ways of seeing this. First, that Labour triumphed against incredible odds. Second that huge numbers of former Tories simply didn’t bother to vote.

And for Rishi Sunak it is that second interpretation that keeps him from despair.

If Labour’s by-election triumphs - including an analogous one in Selby just a few weeks ago, and in Rutherglen earlier this month - are more the consequence of disillusionment with Sunak and his party rather than a surge of love for Starmer and his, maybe the Tories have enough time to turn it round and give stay-at-home former supporters a reason to wear the blue badge again.

Sunak’s plan for recovery starts with a legislative programme, to be announced in the King’s Speech next month, that will - I am told - be his personal statement of how he wants to change Britain.

And then shortly after comes the Chancellor’s Autumn Statement, that will pave the way for tax cuts to be announced in next spring’s budget, rather than an announcement of immediate giveaways.

Then there’s the weather, or rather the economy. Absent another global shock - which can’t be ruled out given the terrible events in the Middle East - living standards are at last starting to recover a bit, even in a climate of interest rates that will stay higher for longer.

Is this combination of government actions and underlying economic conditions enough to guarantee some kind of Conservative revival? That would be to overstate it.

In an era of tremendous geopolitical instability and volatility in political allegiances, does it give some kind of hope to Tory activists that their campaigning is more than fatuous performance art? Yes it does.

The simple lesson of all the mayhem since the 2019 general election is that the year left to run for this parliament is an incredibly long time in modern politics.

