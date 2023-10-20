Comedian Omid Djalili has cancelled a show on his tour, with the venue citing "personal threats due to the situation in Israel".

Djalili, who has appeared in several major Hollywood blockbusters, was due to perform at the Festival Drayton Centre, Shropshire, on Thursday.

But just hours before he was expected on stage, the centre announced the cancellation referencing threats made against the star amid rising tensions around the Israel-Gaza conflict.

The centre has since revised that statement and later took a more ambiguous stance, instead stating the decision was due to "circumstances beyond control".

Djalili's representatives are yet to respond to ITV News' request for comment regarding the threats.

Since the Hamas terror attacks and the Israeli retaliatory strikes on Gaza, Djalili has used his social media platform to shed light on the atrocities coming out of the conflict.

The British-Iranian comedian has posted regularly on X, formerly Twitter, sharing pro-Palestine views, which have drawn equal amounts of backlash and support.

In recent days, he has called for a ceasefire and the release of citizens in besieged Gaza.

After abandoning the show, Djalili shared an article reporting on the threats he had received. He joked on X that he will be "hiding out" in locations he's performing at during the Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland leg of his tour.

"Don't tell anyone," he added.

As safety threats continue to mount due to a spike in hate crime incidents related to the conflict in the Middle East, performers are taking precautions to ensure their protection.

Jewish actress Tracy-Ann Oberman said her touring production of The Merchant of Venice 1936 has increased its security presence.

Tracy-Ann Oberman described having to get extra security for the Merchant of Venice as a 'dystopian nightmare'. Credit: PA

"We’re on a 10-week tour and I’ve been moved beyond words at the reactions of audiences and critics. Yet for the last week, the production has had to have security men around keeping an eye on things," the Eastenders star wrote in an op-ed for The Spectator.

"It’s like a dystopian nightmare."

She added: "A Jewish actress putting on a play about antisemitism which needs to be made secure because of Jew-hating extremists. As one reviewer said: ‘Written in 1600, set in 1936, as relevant today in 2023.’ Ain’t that the truth."

Last week, the Met Police stated there were 105 antisemitic incidents and 75 offences between September 30 and October 13.

While in the same period last year, there were 14 antisemitic incidents and 12 offences.

During the same time-frame there have been 58 Islamophobic incidents and 54 Islamophobic offences.

In the same fortnight the previous year there were 31 Islamophobic incidents and 34 Islamophobic offences.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast...