A woman has died and hundreds have been forced to evacuate, as Storm Babet batters Scotland with gale-force winds and severe flooding - with it set to sweep through England next.

Amber weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued for parts of northern England, the Midlands and northern Wales from midday on Friday to 6am on Saturday, and flooding caused "severe disruption" in the Midlands on Friday morning.

On Thursday afternoon, a woman died after being swept into a river in Angus, amid a "very serious emergency" and the evacuation of 400 homes in the Scottish region.

Police Scotland said the body of the 57-year-old woman was recovered from Water of Lee at Glen Esk, where rivers have reached "unprecedented" levels and a rare red "danger to life" weather alert is in place until noon on Friday.

The Met Office has warned some communities in Scotland could be cut off for several days by severe flooding, while the British Geological Survey said the storm could cause landslides.

ITV's Good Morning Britain reports from Scotland as Storm Babet causes severe flooding

What warnings are in place?

The Met Office red weather warning in Scotland began at 6pm on Thursday and was expanded to include Dundee, Perth and Kinross, as well as Angus and Aberdeenshire.

It lasts until midday on Friday, with Met Office Chief Meteorologist Jason Kelly saying East Scotland would see "exceptional" amounts of rainfall.

Yellow and amber wind warnings have been issued along the east coast of England until the weekend.

Gusts in excess of 60mph are likely on Friday, with particularly poor conditions on immediate coastlines with large waves adding to the list of hazards.

An amber rain warning is in place for parts of England, including Nottingham, Leeds, Sheffield and Manchester from midday on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

A yellow rain warning for Northern Ireland is in place from 3am on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

Hundreds of homes evacuated in Scotland amid 'very serious emergency'

The town of Brechin, Angus, saw its flood defences breached on Thursday night, as fire crews and the coastguard evacuated people from hundreds of homes.

On Friday, Angus Council said: “It has been a very challenging night, Brechin defences were breached around 04:00 this morning and the river levels are around 4.4m above normal levels.

Storm Babet: What to expect as Met Office issues weather warning

Rescue crews in Brechin, Scotland, amid flooding caused by Storm Babet. Credit: PA

“This is completely unprecedented and at these heights, gauges have become unreliable.

“We completely understand that it is very hard to leave your home but parts of Brechin, and increasingly other parts of Angus, are now only accessible via boat."

The council urged anyone at risk of flooding to evacuate as soon as possible.

Three rest centres have been set up nearby for those who need to leave.

The council said schools would be shut on Friday to “ensure the safety of children, young people, parents, and school staff”.

The Angus region was battered by heavy rain and 20,000 properties were hit by power cuts, although Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said electricity had been restored to most.

Where in England could Storm Babet cause flooding?

As well as the severe floods in Scotland, parts of England are bracing for flooding.

Five warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency in Dauntsey, Wiltshire; Sandsend, North Yorkshire; Bridlington, East Yorkshire; the Tyne estuary and in areas surrounding the River Maun in Nottinghamshire.

The agency has another 87 flood alerts in effect across the rest of England.

Train services severely disrupted

Train services in the Midlands are affected by flooding on Friday morning, as National Rail said all lines are impacted between Worcester Foregate Street and Stratford-upon-Avon, between Birmingham New Street and Cheltenham Spa, and between Longbridge and Bromsgrove.

The railway is blocked between Walsall and Rugeley Trent Valley, and between Hereford and Shrewsbury.

Train services are also disrupted in north-east England and Yorkshire, with some lines blocked between Sheffield and Lincoln due to flooding, and trains unable to call at Rotherham.

A speed restriction because of high winds is in place between Newcastle and Edinburgh, causing delays.

Meanwhile, several routes in north-west England and north Wales are closed due to flooding.

These include all lines between Chester and Crewe; between Wrexham Central and Bidston; and between Hooton and both Chester and Ellesmere Port, and some lines are blocked between Crewe and Shrewsbury.

Ireland's major cleanup after flooding

A major cleanup operation began in Ireland on Thursday, where the storm left several towns and villages swamped with floodwater.

The counties of Cork and Waterford on the southern coast were the worst hit, with Cork County Council reporting almost a month's worth of rain fell in the space of 24 hours.

The clean-up gets under way on Main street in Midleton Credit: Brian Lawless/PA

The army and civil defence units helped evacuate people in the town of Midleton, where more than 100 properties were flooded.

A number of businesses were damaged by the rapidly rising water levels and as many as 500 electricity customers still had no power on Thursday morning.

Councillor Liam Quaide said the scenes of flooding in the town were “apocalyptic”.

“The scenes of devastation in Midleton (are) an ominous sign of what is ahead of us as a nation if we don’t double down on climate mitigation and adaptation," he said.

