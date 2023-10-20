The Crown and The Windsors actress Haydn Gwynne has died aged 66

Actress Haydn Gwynne, known for her roles in Drop the Dead Donkey and The Windsors, has died aged 66.

The star had been diagnosed with cancer before her death early on Friday, her representatives announced.

In a statement, they added: "The star of stage and screen Haydn Gwynne died in hospital in the small hours of Friday 20 October, surrounded by her beloved sons, close family and friends.

“We would like to thank the staff and teams at the Royal Marsden and Brompton Hospitals for their wonderful care over the last few weeks.”

Ms Gwynne was due to return to the stage last month but was forced to pull out following her cancer diagnosis. Credit: PA

Ms Gwynne made her acting debut in a television role on the BBC's mini-series dramatisation of David Lodge's Nice Work in 1989.

Her first high-profile comedy role was as Alex Pates in Drop the Dead Donkey in 1990, before an illustrious career which included playing Camilla in the Channel Four sitcom The Windsors.

Most recently she appeared in The Crown as the controversial Susan Hussey and this year starred as Pam Lee, a version of the real life judge Prue Leith, in The Great British Bake Off Musical.

During her life Ms Gwynne spent much of her time working in the theatre, acting in West End productions of Ziegfeld, City of Angels and Billy Elliot the Musical.

She played Billy's dance teacher in London and on Broadway, and won a Tony Award for her performance.

Ms Gwynne was due to return to the stage last month but was forced to pull out following her diagnosis.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast...