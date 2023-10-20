Donald Trump has been fined $5,000 (£4,100) for failing to remove a disparaging post on his campaign website about a court clerk involved in his civil fraud trial, after he was ordered to delete it weeks beforehand.

The former US president avoided being held in contempt for the offence, but judge Arthur Engoron said he would reserve the right to do so barring any future violation.

Lawyers representing Trump claimed the "very large machine" of his campaign to return to the White House was to blame as opposed to the 77-year-old himself.

But Mr Engoron said responsibility stopped at Trump, who was "way beyond the 'warning' stage". Trump has 10 days to pay the fine.

Mr Engoron said: "Make no mistake: future violations, whether intentional or unintentional, will subject the violator to far more severe sanctions, which may include steeper financial penalties, holding Donald Trump in contempt of court, and possibly imprisoning him."

Trump had weeks ago been ordered to take down a social media post, which was shared on both his Truth Social platform and campaign website.

In the post, Trump made an unsubstantiated claim about the personal life of court clerk Allison Greenfield.

The post was initially removed from Truth Social, but remained on his website for several weeks.

Mr Engoron added: "I want to be clear that Donald Trump is still responsible for the large machine even if it's a large machine."

The fine comes as Trump and his company fight a lawsuit accusing him of defrauding banks and insurers by providing inflated statements of his net worth and asset valuations.

Mr Engoron has already ruled that Trump committed fraud, but the trial involves outstanding claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, arguing that a disclaimer on his financial statements absolves him of any culpability.

He has called the trial a "sham", "scam" and "continuation of the single greatest witch hunt of all time".

