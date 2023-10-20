Two huge Labour wins as Tory storms off amid by-election battering

By Lewis Denison, Westminster Producer

Labour has overturned two huge Conservative majorities to win by-elections in Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire, in a terrible result for Rishi Sunak, with Sir Keir Starmer lauding a "phenomenal" set of results.

Tamworth is thought to be safest seat ever lost by a government at a by-election, while the result in Mid Bedfordshire represents the largest Labour mid-term victory over the Tories since 1945.

Labour wiped out the huge majority 24,664 won by ex-culture secretary Nadine Dorries in Mid Bedfordshire, with Alistair Strathern taking a 1,192 majority to become the new MP there.

In Tamworth - which was the second largest Labour swing at a by-election since 1945 - new MP Sarah Edwards overturned a massive majority of 19,634 to win in a 23.9% swing to Labour with a margin of 1,316 votes.

Tory candidate Andrew Cooper made a swift exit after the result was announced in Tamworth, with his Labour opponent saying the move had shown his "true colours".

Conservative f ormer minister Andrea Jenkyns said the governing party would need to make "far reaching major changes now" in order to bring voters back.

Conservative Party chairman Greg Hands sought to downplay the results, saying he had not seen "any enthusiasm for Labour” and blaming "background circumstances" in the constituencies.

The by-elections were sparked after ex-minister Chris Pincher resigned after being suspended from Parliament over groping allegations, while Ms Dorries quit after claiming to have been blocked from entering the House of Lords by Prime Minister Sunak.

Responding to the Tamworth defeat, a Conservative spokesperson said: “This is a difficult result on much-reduced turnout.

“But it’s important to see it in context. The government of the day rarely wins by-elections and there were specific reasons around the nature of the departure of the previous MP."

While it is correct that byelections are rarely won by the governing party and they present a good chance for voters to show dissatisfaction which may not be reflected at a general election - for Labour these results show they really could be on the path back to power.

After beating the SNP at a recent byelection in Rutherglen & Hamilton West in Scotland - a nation vital for any Labour government - and the July win in Selby & Ainsty, the party will feel momentum is on its side.

Labour leader Sir Keir said: “Winning in these Tory strongholds shows that people overwhelmingly want change and they’re ready to put their faith in our changed Labour Party to deliver it.

“Voters across Mid Bedfordshire, Tamworth and Britain want a Labour government determined to deliver for working people, with a proper plan to rebuild our country.

“To those who have given us their trust, and those considering doing so, Labour will spend every day acting in your interests and focused on your priorities. Labour will give Britain its future back.”

