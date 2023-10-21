'England's greatest ever': 10 games that defined Sir Bobby Charlton's career

Sir Bobby Charlton was the star of England’s 1966 World Cup-winning side and carved out a reputation as one of the greatest players of all time during a 17-year career at Manchester United.

The Manchester United great, who has died at the age of 86, scored 49 goals in 106 appearances for his country.

And during his time with the red devils he won the European Cup, three Division One titles and an FA Cup during his time at Old Trafford, scoring 249 goals in 758 appearances.

Gary Lineker led tributes to Sir Bobby Charlton following his death as he said the former Manchester United and England midfielder achieved “footballing immortality” as "England's greatest ever player".

While World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, who scored a hat-trick in the 1966 final for England, described Charlton as “a great colleague and friend”.

Here, we take a look at 10 key games that helped shape Sir Bobby Charlton's career for both club and country:

Manchester United v Charlton – October 6, 1956

Charlton in 1957. Credit: PA

There was something appropriate about Charlton making his United debut against his namesake club and he proved their undoing as he made his mark with two goals in a 4-1 win.

Charlton, just 18 at the time, was playing for United on weekends as he completed his national service with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps in Shrewsbury – alongside team-mate Duncan Edwards.

Charlton played 17 times in all competitions for United that season, scoring 12 goals.

West Brom v Manchester United – March 1, 1958

Having survived the Munich air disaster and suffered only minor injuries, Charlton was the first injured survivor to leave hospital, returning home on February 14, eight days after the crash which killed eight of his team-mates and 23 people in all.

After spending time at home in Ashington to convalesce, Charlton played in United’s first match since the disaster, a 2-2 FA Cup draw with West Brom on March 1.

Still only 20 years old, Charlton was the player United would look to the most to help them rebuild.

Credit: PA

Scotland 0 England 4 – April 19, 1958

Just two months after surviving the Munich air disaster, the shaken 20-year-old was handed his England debut.

The former England schoolboys international capped his bow with a goal at Hampden Park in a comprehensive Home Championship triumph and felt guilty to be enjoying such moments, having emerged from the wreckage when others had not.

Manchester United v Leicester – FA Cup final – May 25, 1963

Manchester United captain Noel Cantwell throws the FA cup in the air after beating Leicester City 3-1 in 1963. Credit: AP

United’s first silverware since Munich came in the 1963 FA Cup final as Charlton lifted the trophy for the first time at the third attempt following a 3-1 win over Leicester.

He was not on the scoresheet, but played a crucial role in the second goal, scored by David Herd, after Gordon Banks had saved Charlton’s shot.

It proved a key stepping stone for United on their recovery and two years later, they won the league title.

England 2 Mexico 0 – July 16, 1966

Charlton scored a goal as impressive as it was important to get England’s World Cup campaign up and running in 1966.

Having been held to a goalless draw by Uruguay in their Group One opener, Charlton broke the deadlock in style against Mexico.

He burst forward, cut to the right and fired home a thumping 25-yard strike to set his side on their way to glory. Team-mate Terry Paine said Charlton’s effort “was the best England goal I ever saw”.

England 2 Portugal 1 – July 26, 1966

The England team, including Bobby Charlton, who lined up against Portugal in the 1966 World Cup semi-final. Credit: PA

The attacking midfielder put in a stunning, match-winning performance to earn England their only World Cup final appearance to date.

Up against Eusebio-inspired Portugal in the semi-finals, the midfielder opened the scoring in the 30th minute after the ball fell kindly for him and struck home an emphatic second goal as the clock wound down.

England 4 West Germany 2 – July 30, 1966

England carrying captain Bobby Moore after winning the World Cup in 1966. Credit: AP

The 1966 World Cup final at Wembley earned Charlton and his team-mates their place in history.

He impressed as a playmaker against the West Germans and hit a post with the scoreline at 2-2 in extra-time.

The likes of hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst grabbed the headlines, but Charlton still called the victory the “diamond of my days”.

Manchester United v Benfica – European Cup final – May 29, 1968

Bobby Charlton lifting the European Cup for Manchester United in 1968. Credit: PA

Five years later, Charlton was back at Wembley for an even bigger occasion as United reached their first European Cup Final.

And Charlton, by now a World Cup winner with England, rose to the occasion at the national stadium once again.

He opened the scoring eight minutes into the second half, and then, after Benfica had forced extra-time, capped the victory with a fourth United goal after George Best and Brian Kidd had scored. United’s 4-1 win made them the first English club to win the European Cup.

Manchester United v Tottenham – November 22, 1969

Charlton broke United’s goal scoring record with the first of a brace against Tottenham at Old Trafford.

He had been in a race with Denis Law to catch the mark of 211 – held by Jack Rowley – and did so when he scored in a 1-1 draw with Stoke on November 1.

Charlton would stay ahead of Law, finishing his United career on 249 goals, while Law had 237. His record was eventually broken by Wayne Rooney in 2017.

Bobby Charlton attacking West Germany's goal in the 1970 World Cup quarter finals. Credit: AP

England 3 Northern Ireland 1 – April 21, 1970

Bobby Moore gave Charlton the captain’s armband as he celebrated becoming the second player in history to reach a century of England caps.

It was a special moment made all the better by the fact he wrapped up the scoring in a 3-1 Home Championship victory at Wembley.

Charlton called time on his England career following that summer’s World Cup in Mexico.

