The border crossing between Egypt and Gaza has opened to let desperately needed aid flow to Palestinians running short of food, medicine and water.

Aid workers on the Egyptian side could be seen chanting and clapping as lorries carrying aid passed through the main gate into Gaza on Saturday.

According to Egypt's state-owned news, which is close to security agencies, just 20 lorries crossed into Gaza on Saturday - out of more than 200 lorries that had been waiting near the crossing for days.

The UN said the supplies would be delivered to the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service, but said the aid is not enough.

Cindy McCain, head of the UN's World Food Program, said: “The situation is catastrophic in Gaza.”

“We need many, many, many more trucks and a continual flow of aid,” she said.

Volunteers pray to thank God after lorries with aid cross from Egypt in Gaza Credit: AP/Mohammed Asad

The Hamas-run government in Gaza also said the limited convoy "will not be able to change the humanitarian catastrophe,” calling for a secure corridor operating around the clock.

Israel had closed off the territory and launched airstrikes after the rampage by Hamas fighters on towns in southern Israel on 7 October.

Gaza's 2.3 million Palestinians, half of whom have fled their homes, have been rationing food and drinking filthy water. Hospitals also said they are running low on medical supplies and fuel for emergency generators, amid a power blackout.

Hundreds of foreign passport holders also waited to cross from Gaza to Egypt to escape the conflict.

Israel had insisted that nothing would enter Gaza until some 200 people captured by Hamas were freed.

The opening of the crossing comes after more than a week of high-level diplomacy, including visits to the region by the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

And it came hours after Hamas released an American woman Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter, Natalie.

Hamas said it released the pair on Friday for humanitarian reasons in an agreement with Qatar, which has often served as a mediator in the conflict.

The two, from Chicago, had been visiting kibbutz of Nahal Oz, in Israel near Gaza, to celebrate Jewish holidays, the family said. But Hamas and other militants then stormed into southern Israeli towns, killing hudnreds and abducting 203 others.

Hamas said it is committed to mediation efforts.

