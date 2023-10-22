‘Everything’s gone’ in home burnt by Hamas, says British-Israeli man

A British-Israeli man whose home was completely destroyed by Hamas has said it is a “very tough pill to swallow” to accept that “everything’s gone”.

Worcestershire-born graphic designer Ben King, 52, and his wife Meyrav, 52, spent 12 hours lying on the floor of their safe room in Kibbutz Be’eri, southern Israel, after Hamas stormed the area. They escaped after Israeli forces arrived in the area.

The couple and their children Jon, 23, and Shalev, 19, as well as Jon’s girlfriend Leila, 21, have been evacuated to a hotel on the Dead Sea in Israel, where they are sheltering with others who have fled the conflict.

Mr King said it was “a miracle” the family were alive but said he was still “shocked” when he saw pictures and video of his burnt-out home taken by his brother Simon King.

The 59-year-old landscape gardener said he was struck by the feeling of “emptiness” as he walked through his brother’s devastated home.

“I was walking on his tiles which had collapsed because they’d been so burnt – it was like walking on a beach with shells on,” he said.

“There was a smell of burnt wood and burnt rubber and plastic and it was shocking to see the house so empty.

“All my brother’s guitars and his computer screens where he used to make music and his wife’s sewing machine have just been totally burnt down to the ground.”

Inside Ben King’s home Credit: Simon King/PA

He said there only appeared to be one item which was intact – a shirt hanger frame from Ikea.

He also saw the remnants of “a lot of devastation” in the kibbutz.

“There were burnt areas on places where there used to be grass and I was told that they put bodies there and burnt them,” he said.

Simon King said he was struck by the emptiness of the house as he walked through it Credit: Simon King/PA

Ben King said that when he saw that his home was completely burnt, he was “stunned”.

“I know I was just being hopeful that there might have been a corner left untouched, but I was quite shocked and possibly stunned at the complete loss of everything that I called home and my family called home,” he said.

“They’re all gone, everything’s gone.”

Ben King, 52, with his wife Meyrav, who was trapped for 12 hours in his home after it was set on fire by Hamas Credit: Ben King/PA

Ben King said he “cried and hugged” his brother when they were reunited at the hotel on October 8th. His sister-in-law Zehavit, 51 and nephews Amir, 14, and Ori, 13, are also there.

The family are taking “every day as it comes” but have “floated the idea of living abroad somewhere”, he said: “Possibly England, but it’s in the air.”

“I don’t think I’d like to go back to the kibbutz just yet and also the kibbutz will never – you could say in a million years – be the same place because a lot of characters in the kibbutz will no longer be there because they lost their lives.

“That is also going to change how the community looks, but the community spirit in the kibbutz is very strong.

“Some people have even said – why don’t we build a new kibbutz further away or somewhere safer, but that would be a massive undertaking.”

