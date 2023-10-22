A Hamas official said the group will work with mediators to release all civilian hostages - but it comes as Israel said it plans to step up attacks on Gaza.

Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas official in exile, told a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon: "We confirm that we will work with all the mediators to carry out the group's decision to close the case of civilians held in case the security circumstances allow that."

But he added: "We also blame on the occupation the responsibility of their safety with the fascist bombardment that is continuing on Gaza."

Hamas released US citizens Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie on Friday for what it said were humanitarian reasons in an agreement with Qatar.

But the Hamas official's announcement comes as airstrikes targeted the Nuseirat refugee camp in the Gaza strip on Saturday night.

Seven people have died and dozens are injured.

Israel’s military spokesman said that Israel plans to intensify attacks starting Saturday as preparation for the next stage of its war.

And early on Sunday, Israeli aircraft struck a compound beneath a mosque in the occupied West Bank. At least one person was killed.

Israel said the compound beneach al-Ansar Mosque, in Jenin refugee camp, belonged to operatives from Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Hamas' release of the American mum and daughter appeared to prompt the opening of the Egypt-Gaza border crossing on Saturday, as 20 lorries with aid for Palestinians crossed into the strip - out of more than 200 lorries waiting near the border.

According to Gaza-based doctors, hospitals in the Gaza Strip are nearing collapse under the Israeli blockade that cut power and deliveries of food and other necessities to the territory. Fuel for their generators is dwindling.

The 20 lorries that crossed into Gaza on Saturday brought much-needed food, water and medicine.

Four of the lorries were carrying drugs and medical supplies, the World Health Organization said. Aid workers and doctors warned it was not enough to address Gaza’s spiralling humanitarian crisis.

Violence has surged since Hamas gunmen from Gaza carried out a deadly rampage in Israel on October 7 - and killed over 1,400 people and abducted more than 200 others.

More than 4,300 people have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

