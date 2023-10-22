A missing British teenager was murdered in the Hamas attack on Israel, her family has said, along with her mother and sister.

Noiya Sharabi, 16, disappeared along with her 13-year-old sister Yahel - who was confirmed dead last week - when terror group Hamas attacked Kibbutz Be'eri in southern Israel, killing their British-born mother Lianne.

Their father Eli is still missing since the October 7 attack in which hundreds were abducted.

In a statement provided to the BBC, Noiya’s family said her smile “lit up the room like a beacon”.

Her family added that she “embraced every opportunity to help others, particularly those less fortunate than she, and was a gifted student and linguist.

“Most importantly, she was an amazing granddaughter, cousin and niece. We are heartbroken she has gone, but forever grateful she was here.”

Earlier a Hamas official said the group would work with mediators to release all civilian hostages as humanitarian aid begins to enter Gaza.

Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas official in exile, told a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon: "We confirm that we will work with all the mediators to carry out the group's decision to close the case of civilians held in case the security circumstances allow that."

But he added: "We also blame on the occupation the responsibility of their safety with the fascist bombardment that is continuing on Gaza."

Noiya and Yahel Sharabi Credit: Family handout

Hamas released US citizens Judith Raanan and her 17-year-old daughter Natalie on Friday for what it said were humanitarian reasons in an agreement with Qatar.

Their release appeared to prompt the opening of the Egypt-Gaza border crossing on Saturday, as 20 lorries with aid for Palestinians crossed into the strip - out of more than 200 lorries waiting near the border.

A further 17 were reportedly allowed into Gaza on Sunday.

According to Gaza-based doctors, hospitals in the Gaza Strip are nearing collapse under the Israeli blockade that cut power and deliveries of food and other necessities to the territory. Fuel for their generators is dwindling.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says it will run out of fuel in Gaza in three days.

“Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need. Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance,” Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA Commissioner General, said in a statement Sunday.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon on Israel's northern border not to enter the conflict.

He said Israel would react more fiercely than it did during its short 2006 war with Hezbollah, if the exchanges of fire escalated further.

“If Hezbollah decides to enter the war, it will miss the Second Lebanon War. It will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state are devastating,” the Israeli leader said.