Rebecca Adlington reveals heartbreak after daughter Harper stillborn

Olympian Rebecca Adlington has revealed she suffered a late miscarriage on Friday in a devastating Instagram post.

The gold-medal-winning swimmer spoke of her heartbreak after learning at her 20 week scan that her daughter had no heartbeat.

She told followers she gave birth to Harper on Friday at 7pm.

The I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here star said she "can’t pretend to be ok or fake a smile" and is "truly heartbroken".

Rebecca Adlington suffered a miscarriage at 20 weeks. Credit: Instagram

On Instagram, she wrote: "I don’t really have the words for right now but unfortunately, we went for our 20-week scan this week and they discovered no heartbeat.

"I gave birth to our angel, Harper, on Friday at 7pm. We held her and had time with her. We will forever love and remember her always."

She praised her husband Andy for his "selfless support, love and help" and said she "couldn't have survived without him".

The 34-year-old former swimmer, who also suffered a miscarriage last year, added: "I don't have the strength or words right now, and don't feel ready to share this news.

"However, I can't pretend to be OK or fake a smile. I can't have people ask me how pregnancy is or when I am due as I still look pregnant.

"We are so truly heartbroken. Our beautiful girl. Rest in peace."