A woman who claimed she had an affair with David Beckham in the early 00's has said he should "take responsibility" after the release of a Netflix documentary series.

Rebecca Loos began working as the football stars personal assistant in 2003 when he transferred from Manchester United to Real Madrid. She later gave an interview to a newspaper, in which she claimed to have had an affair with Beckham. He dismissed the allegations.

David and Victoria Beckham attend the documentary premier Credit: PA

Now, she's hit out at Beckham following the release of an eponymous documentary series by Netflix, in which the former England Captain described the stories about the alleged affair as "horrible" saying they left him "feeling sick every day."

Loos, now 47, told The Daily Mail that Beckham's recollection of the media frenzy that surrounded the alleged affair is "all, "poor me". He needs to take responsibility."

"He can say whatever he likes of course and I understand he has an image to preserve, but he is portraying himself as the victim and he's making me look like a liar, like I've made up these stories.

"He is indirectly suggesting that I'm the one who has made Victoria suffer," she told the paper.

"Yes, the stories were horrible, but they're true," the paper reports. "He talks in the documentary about this ultimately being his private life, shutting it down.

"I think it's one thing to keep your private life to yourself. It's another thing to mislead the public. And so many people had forgotten about all of this."

Loos was the subject of national media attention in the early 00's. Credit: PA

After making the claims in 2004 Loos enjoyed a lucrative career as a reality television star, appearing in shows such as The Farm and The X Factor. She's since moved to Norway.

Loos also told the Daily Mail that she'd received abuse on social media since the documentary was released.

"I was very sorry for what I had done and the way I handled it – but life's biggest mistakes are the best lessons learned," she told the paper.

At the time, Beckham described claims of an affair as "ludicrous."

