Actress Amanda Abbington has left the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing after pulling out of the live show on Saturday night for "medical reasons".

It was first hinted the 49-year-old could "return the following week", but singer and presenter Fleur East announced Abbington had left for good on spin off series It Takes Two.

East read aloud a statement from a Strictly spokesperson which said: “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

“The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

The BBC Press Office released the official statement announcing Abbington’s exit on X, formerly Twitter.

In her last appearance on the show, Abbington scored 31 for a foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac, with judge Motsi Mabuse saying she enjoyed that they took the time to show the “beauty of the movement”.

During movie week she scored 30 points for her “magical” Bridget Jones-inspired rumba to Out Of Reach by Gabrielle.

Abbington played Mary Watson in BBC series Sherlock and has appeared in other TV series, including Inside No 9, Mr Selfridge and After You’ve Gone.

