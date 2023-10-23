Play Brightcove video

'Please save our children. Please they are innocent, look at their faces. What have they done?'

British mother Rina Andolini and her three daughters have been waiting days for their evacuation from the besieged Gaza Strip, but she fears her children will never get to see their Palestinian father again.

Born in Walsall, Mrs Andolini has been living in Gaza City, but she is seeking a way out of the enclave away from Israel’s relentless bombing campaign.

After the warning came in from Israel to move south, Mrs Andolini and her daughters - Nur, 7, Jenna, 5, and Isha, 3 - journeyed towards the Rafah border with Egypt in the hopes of using it as an escape route.

But with scant shelter, fast-depleting food supplies and little or no access to clean water, she worries their only option will be to move back to the 'red zone'.

Palestinians walk through the rubble of destroyed buildings on the outskirts of Gaza City. Credit: AP

Despite her British passport and her children's dual citizenship, Mrs Andolini says the government has not yet offered any solution out of the strip nor a place of refuge inside.

Even under a scenario where she could leave through the crossing, she fears her Palestinian-born husband will have to remain in the conflict zone.

"Wherever we are in Gaza, it's not safe. But obviously, I'm worried the children are going to lose their dad and I'm going to have to raise them alone," she told ITV News.

"Please save our children. Please they are innocent, look at their faces. What have they done?"

With large areas of the 25-mile strip reduced to rubble, it's estimated that over one million people have been displaced as they're told to evacuate their homes ahead of a looming Israeli ground offensive.

Mrs Andolini posts regularly on her social media channels to serve as a reminder of the humanity that is caught in the crossfire of the conflict.

Most recently she shared how her husband made the journey to be with his family, to hug them and bring them fruit.

"He travelled just to see their faces. To give them hugs. To then have to leave under bombardment and drones and airplanes as the girls cried out for him," she wrote.

"I told him he shouldn't have come but he said that he had to see the girls. He saw them and I pray he gets back safely.

"I told the girls to smile as they said bye but their tears overwhelmed them and fell like the rain. I didn't want him to see their sadness but he is a father and will bear it.

"2023 and Palestinian families are still being torn apart, displaced, and killed. Haven't our children suffered enough?"

'People are either going to die by the bombs or they are going to die from starvation'

Play Brightcove video

A total of at least 34 trucks have entered Gaza since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago.

COGAT, the Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the assistance included water, food and medical supplies and that everything was inspected by Israel before it was brought into Gaza.

No update has been given of the possibility of a humanitarian corridor for non-Palestinian citizens nor Palestinian citizens.

In a statement last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak explained that the government was helping those British nationals who wanted to leave Israel and that the UK was working with neighbouring countries on land evacuations for UK citizens in Gaza and the West Bank.

ITV News has contacted the Foreign Office for comment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...