Princess Eugenie says she fears posting on Instagram after being told she's "better looking in-person" and receiving backlash from trolls.

The late-Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter spoke about the pressure of running her own account on the social media platform on the White Wine Question Time podcast, hosted by Kate Thornton.

"I do my own Instagram and I find it the most stressful thing in the world," the royal said during the interview.

"I get so nervous. Before I post I have to text about five people asking them if it's okay or if it's got a spelling mistake, am I going to get trolled?"

Princess Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018, after first meeting in 2011. Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

She remembered an instance - which drove her to be more thorough in her checks - when she had written 'your' instead of 'you're' and was attacked online by users pointing out her grammatical error.

"I had lots of people saying 'that's not how you say it' and I freaked out and it was something so insignificant as that but ever since then I've been really particular," she said.

Princess Eugenie is one of the only royal family members to have their own public account on Instagram, but she says she hopes it can be a tool to combat "misinformation" and a place for her to reflect her personal body image.

"I want people to know me because I think there has been so much misinformation. It's so easy to judge when you read something or r if you see a picture or a terrifyingly ugly photo of us coming out of a bar, the action shots that some people get... it's not the nicest photos," she said.

"I have people come up to me sometimes and say 'Oh, you are much better looking in real life'. Is that a compliment? I don't know."

With a 1.8 million strong following, Princess Eugenie discussed her worries oversharing too much about her personal life, and that she feels a duty to be 'respectful' towards her family in what she posts.

"I don't want to overpost my children or family life, I'm constantly finding a balance and it's really thought out," she explained.

The 33-year-old married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and have welcomed two sons, two-year-old August, and six-month-old Ernest.

For the latest royal news, listen to ITV News' podcast The Royal Rota