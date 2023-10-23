The second aid convoy destined for Palestinians has reached Gaza as world leaders step up diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict spreading across the Middle East.

On Saturday, 20 trucks entered Gaza in the first aid shipment into the territory since Israel imposed a complete siege two weeks ago.

Israeli authorities said late on Sunday they had allowed a second batch of aid into Gaza at the request of the United States.

COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs, said the aid included water, food and medical supplies and that everything was inspected by Israel before it was brought into Gaza.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees confirmed the arrival of 14 trucks.

Relief workers said far more aid was needed to address the spiraling humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where half the 2.3 million population have fled their homes.

The UN humanitarian agency said Saturday's convoy carried about 4% of an average day’s imports before the conflict and “a fraction of what is needed after 13 days of complete siege."

However the Israeli military said the humanitarian situation was “under control,” even as the UN called for 100 trucks a day to enter.

But Israel has not allowed any fuel to enter Gaza over concerns that it could fall into the hands of Hamas and be misused, despite the desperate need for it to power hospital generators.

It comes as world leaders - including Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden - are stepping up diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Gaza conflict triggering wider bloodshed across the Middle East.

The Prime Minister and US president, along with France’s Emmanuel Macron, Germany’s Olaf Scholz, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and Canada’s Justin Trudeau spoke on Sunday night.

They called for Israel to respect international humanitarian law, demanded the release of the hostages held by Hamas, and pushed for aid for Gaza.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The leaders reiterated their support for Israel and its right to defend itself against terrorism and called for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the protection of civilians.

“They welcomed the release of two hostages and called for the immediate release of all remaining hostages.”

The No 10 spokesperson said the leaders “committed to close co-ordination to support their nationals in the region, in particular those wishing to leave Gaza”.

On Monday, Transport Secretary Mark Harper argued it is not the right time to be considering taking refugees from Gaza. He told Sky News: “Reaching for the tool of refugees at this stage is not the right one to do.

“I think the most important thing is to support people in the region and that’s why we’ve been urging the Israeli government and the Egyptian government to make sure that aid can get into Gaza."

For days, tanks and troops have amassed at the border of the strip as Israel prepares to launch a ground offensive following Hamas’ brutal on October 7.

Fears of a widening conflict continue to grow as Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza, two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants over the weekend.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops in northern Israel that if Hezbollah launches a war, "it will make the mistake of its life. We will cripple it with a force it cannot even imagine, and the consequences for it and the Lebanese state will be devastating.”

As the rescue mission continues to free 200 hostages held by Hamas in the enclave, a senior Israeli official told CNN, there will be "no ceasefire."

The official said they were "not aware" of US calls for a delay to Israel's expected Gaza ground operation, and said both Israel and the US want all the hostages released "as quickly as possible."

"Humanitarian efforts cannot be allowed to impact the mission to dismantle Hamas," they added.

Israel has repeated its calls for people to leave northern Gaza, including by dropping leaflets from the air.

It estimated 700,000 have already fled but hundreds of thousands remain, raising the risk of mass civilian casualties in any ground offensive.

