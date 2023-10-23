Seriously ill and disabled children on all expenses paid 'holiday of a lifetime'

Play Brightcove video

'It's easier to share your experiences and it's really helpful,' said one child, Ryan

Almost 200 children have been spending ten days on an all-expenses paid trip to Florida.

They're youngsters with a serious illness or disability who are on the trip without their parents or carers – for some, it’s often the first time they've been apart.

Instead, they're looked after by around 200 volunteers from the UK and USA while they visit theme parks and other attractions.

Children on the Dreamflight trip have been touring Florida theme parks Credit: ITV News

As well as enjoying the holiday and activities, many youngsters say there have been other benefits too.

Ryan from London told ITV News the trip had "improved his confidence."

He said: “For example, I've met people who could be taking the same medication as me, and that is easier to be able to share experiences."

It's the 35th time the Dreamflight charity has brought youngsters to Florida. This year’s group brings the total of children who’ve been on one of the trips to 6,597.

Liz Johnson, who won gold for Team GB as a Paralympian swimmer, went on a Dreamflight holiday as an eleven year old.

She's now a patron for the charity and is in her eleventh year as an adult volunteer on the trips.

Liz says the effect on the youngsters can be far reaching.

"If they can go home feeling that they can believe in themselves, they should be proud of who they are and have the context that things can be difficult," she said.

"But actually it doesn't mean that they're less worthy of opportunity out in the real world, then that can only be a good thing."

