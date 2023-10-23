Play Brightcove video

People from all over the world flock to Kasterlee to watch or take part in the famous giant pumpkin regatta

Thousands of people have gathered in a small Belgian town to witness one of Europe's most bizarre festivals, the Pumpkin Regatta.

The annual race sees more than 350 people hop into hollowed out giant pumpkins and paddle to the finish line on the river Kasterlee.

Organisers say the regatta with a Halloween twist attracts between 4,000-5,000 people "from all over the world" each year.

The pumpkins are grown in the little town of Kasterlee, 50 kilometres away from Antwerp, by the 'Pompoengenootschap' - the Pumpkin Society.

Their aim is “is to grow the world's largest pumpkins,” according to the president of the organisation, Paul Boonen.

The pumpkins get bigger and bigger every year. Credit: AP

"The true Kasterlee citizens are known as pumpkin eaters," he explained, speaking at the ringside of the race.

"So it means that those pumpkins were born here and then were spread all over the world. And that’s why it makes sense to do that kind of event here."

Gert Peeters, organiser and pumpkin field owner, explained: "Every year we start with small pumpkins and every year, we get the seeds from the bigger pumpkins and mix them to make bigger and bigger pumpkins."

Organisers prepare the pumpkin boats early in the morning by cutting the giant squash open and hollowing it out, before then tossing it onto the water to prepare for the race.

This year people are battling it out in pumpkins weighing up to 1,000 kilos, said Gert Peeters, organiser and pumpkin field owner

Play Brightcove video

A staggering 90 teams - comprising four people per team - then step inside the hollowed out pumpkin and start to “paddle for life,” according to Britt Tengrootenhuyzen, who has returned to compete after winning the women's regatta last year.

This year, she has taken matters into her own hands to make sure she gets the media attention she deserves - by dressing as a man.

“Last year we won but we didn’t get any attention from the media because all the attention went to the guys, and that’s why we are dressed as boys this time... we want to bring attention to the girls as well,” she said.

The event, born from a collaboration between the Kastelse Kayakklub and the Pompoengenootschap in 2008 with the support of Kasterlee council, attracts thousands of competitors, supporters, and curious onlookers coming from different countries.

“We have people from all over the world. Sometimes we have Italians flying in, especially for the regatta”, says Mr Boonen.

And the Belgian pumpkin race is not the only one of its kind in the world.

There are others in Oregon, in the US, and the town of Windsor in Nova Scotia, Canada, according to the president of Pompoengenootschap.

Want a quick briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our award-winning podcast to find out What You Need To Know...