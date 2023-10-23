What was the impact of Storm Babet and is there more to come?

Storm Babet mainly impacted the UK by bringing relentless, heavy rain from Thursday to Saturday last week.

Some locations collected two months worth of rain in three days.

Waterside, a village just outside of Perth in eastern Scotland, saw 203mm (eight inches).

Yorkshire also had exceptional rain, with 149mm collecting at the base of the Pennines in Redmires Reservoir, near Sheffield - and the city of Wakefield had over 130mm.

Further south, 87mm rain fell in Thetford, Norfolk and 72mm near Framlingham, Suffolk.

The number of people who have died in the wake of Storm Babet has risen to six and hundreds of people have been left homeless, with about 1,250 properties in England flooded, the Environment Agency (EA) said.

An estimated 30,000 properties have needed protection against rising water levels, according to the EA.

Sea foam caused by Storm Babet covers a road in Seaburn, Sunderland. Credit: PA

What is the current situation in the affected areas?

Currently 105 flood warnings remain in place across England - but all have ceased in Scotland, where the rivers respond quicker to notable rainfall.

A fresh weather warning for rain has been issued covering a vast swathe of England already hit by flooding as a result of Storm Babet.

The Met Office issued the yellow warning for “heavy rain” which could lead to further flooding in the East Midlands, including Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire, as well as much of Yorkshire, including Sheffield, Leeds and York, and Humberside.

Flooded homes in Framlingham during Storm Babet Credit: Michael Salmon / Twitter

What is the forecast for the rest of the week?

After a drier respite on Sunday and Monday, it's a mixed few days ahead with further outbreaks of rain in many locations - hindering the clean up efforts in those areas which have been flooded.

For those needing further information on the current situation, more detail can be found at the Environment Agency website.

