A woman in the US returned from her holidays to find that a construction company had mistakenly demolished her home.

Susan Hodgson arrived back to southwest Atlanta to find a pile of rubble in place of her longtime family property.

“I am furious,” Ms Hodgson said. “I keep waking up thinking, ‘Is this all a joke or something?’ I’m just in shock.”

She said a neighbour called her while she was away and asked if someone had been hired to tear down the vacant house.

“I said 'no' and she said: 'Well, there’s someone over here who just demolished the whole house and tore it all down,'" Ms Hodgson said.

Susan Hodgson said she was left wondering if 'this is a joke' when she returned from her holiday to find her family home demolished. Credit: Fox 5 Atlanta

When the neighbour confronted them, Ms Hodgson added, the workers were agitated.

" He told her to shut up and mind her own business."

She sent a family member over to see what was going on and who asked to see a permit. When a person in charge at the site checked his permit, Ms Hodgson said he admitted he was at the wrong address.

“It’s been boarded up about 15 years, and we keep it boarded, covered, grass cut, and the yard is clean," she said. “The taxes are paid and everything is up on it.”

Ms Hodgson has filed a report with police and talked with lawyers, but said they remain in limbo so far.

" We’re still in this process of figuring out what to do," she said.

"We keep pressing in different directions to see if something is going to happen.”

She said the Atlanta-based company that are responsible, You Call It We Haul It, has yet to contact her.

“How do people just go up and tear somebody’s property down and then just drive off?" Ms Hodgson said.

"How can they think that’s okay? I just wish he would come fix the problem that he caused.

“It’s just hard to believe someone thinks they have the right to just come and tear something up and walk away from it and didn’t come back and say ‘I’m sorry. What do I need to do to fix this? It was an accident.’ They didn’t give me nothing."

In a statement to WAGA-TV, the company said it is investigating and working to resolve the mishap.

