A growing number of the British public are getting tattoos.

Inked up individuals now make up a quarter (26%) of the British population, and one in nine have tattoos that are visible.

But with that comes the risk of the ink being a bit more permanent than the inspiration.

A Tinder takeover event for young people was all about that.

'Ink Twice' offered customers the chance to get a cover up for a tattoo they had for, or with, their ex-partner.

This cover up made the previous tattoo void - literally. Credit: Tinder

Tinder's research showed that three in five (60%) young singles aged 18 to 25 had considered getting a tattoo for someone they were dating.

We met the individuals who did - and ended up getting them covered up.

Ro got their ex's birthday tattooed on their shoulder in a spur-of-the-moment move just six months into dating.

Though they got it covered up, they wouldn't change what happened: "I don't regret getting this tattoo, I was in the moment and I appreciate it for what it was and I've learnt from it now".

Malcolm's tattoo with his ex was pretty specific - an elephant in a pint glass to reflect their first date at a pub in Elephant and Castle.

Malcolm's tattoo was a tribute to his first date with his ex. Credit: Tinder

While he drew the line at having his ex's name written in ink, the elephant in a glass was still a daily reminder of a relationship from the past.

So he got the elephant blocked out.

Alexandra went one step further than most. Her ex actually did the tattoo of a name on her leg for her.

Though they have "such good memories together," Alexandra said now was the time to get rid of a "pretty bad tattoo" and "move on" with her life.

"I don't have any regrets, it would just be nicer to have a nice picture instead of this bad tattoo," she said.

