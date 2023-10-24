Actress Amanda Abbington has opened up about her exit from Strictly Come Dancing, saying the move comes with "deepest regret" and was for "personal reasons".

It Takes Two presenter Fleur East confirmed the 49-year-old had quit the show after pulling out of Saturday night's show for "medical reasons".

Abbington said in an Instagram post: "It is with deepest regret that I had to leave Strictly. I did not come to this decision easily or lightly but for personal reasons I am unable to continue.

"It was an absolute joy working with my fellow contestants, they are a beautiful, hardworking and talented group of people who I love and who I will miss seeing every Friday and Saturday and competing alongside.

"I want to thank the incredible Production team and everyone on Strictly who looked after me and who are so kind and caring.

"I’m so sad that I am unable to go any further."

Abbington's professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice also addressed the announcement on Instagram.

"Amanda...I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love," he said.

The show hinted at first that she could "return the following week" after her absence on Saturday.

But a statement from the BBC read aloud by Fleur East said, “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

“The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

The BBC Press Office also took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to confirm her exit.

In her last appearance on the show, Abbington scored 31 for a foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac, with judge Motsi Mabuse saying she enjoyed they took the time to show the “beauty of the movement”.

During movie week she scored 30 points for her “magical” Bridget Jones-inspired rumba to Out Of Reach by Gabrielle.

Abbington played Mary Watson in BBC series Sherlock and has appeared in other TV series, including Inside No 9, Mr Selfridge and After You’ve Gone.

