Massive Attack's Angelo Bruschini dies months after lung cancer diagnosis

Massive Attack guitarist Angelo Bruschini has died just months after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

His passing was announced by the band on X, formerly known as Twitter, who said: "A singularly brilliant and eccentric talent.

"Impossible to quantify your contribution to the Massive Attack canon. How lucky we were to share such a life together."

His wife Jessica also took to social media to pay tribute.

She wrote: "I am very sad to announce that my beautiful husband, Angelo Bruschini, died on 23rd October 2023 at 12.15am. It was from a rare and aggressive cancer."

Angelo Bruschini was born in Bristol, and joined the group in the 1990s, shortly after its formation in 1988.

He announced his diagnosis in July, and said: "Had a great life, seen the world many many times, met lots of wonderful people, but the door is closing, think I will write a book."

Massive Attack is known for forging the 'trip hop' genre, and current members include Robert "3D" Del Naja, Adrian "Tricky" Thaws, and Grant "Daddy G" Marshall.

Listen to Unscripted, the ITV News Entertainment podcast...