Storm Babet: Seven dead amid forecasts of more heavy rain to hit flooded areas

More yellow weather warnings are in place as heavy rain continues to batter parts of the UK, as the Storm Babet death toll climbs to seven, ITV News' Pablo Taylor has the latest

A fresh deluge of heavy rain is expected to hit parts of the UK that are still reeling from flooding caused by Storm Babet, that claimed the lives of seven people.

A yellow warning for heavy rain is in place for the East Midlands and parts of Yorkshire until 4pm on Tuesday.

The Met Office said there is a “small chance” that homes and businesses could be flooded, that fast-flowing or deep floodwater could cause a danger to life and that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

It comes as the death toll on Monday rose to at least seven people, after police recovered a man's body following reports that a person was trapped in a vehicle in floodwater near Marykirk, Aberdeenshire, on Friday.

He was named by Police Scotland on Tuesday as Peter Pelling, from Arbroath. His family described him as a “very kind, loyal and hardworking man”.

In the wake of the storm, hundreds of people have been left homeless with about 1,250 properties in England flooded, according to the Environment Agency (EA).

The downpours could lead to further floods in areas including Nottinghamshire and Sheffield.

Rachel Ayers, Met Office meteorologist, said a few places, most likely Lincolnshire and Humberside, could see 30-50mm of rain while southern England and Wales could experience 10-20mm.

She said there will be “some respite” across Scotland on Tuesday after its battering by the storm.

“The weather we are seeing on Tuesday is no longer associated with Storm Babet,” Ms Ayers said.

“We will see some heavy rain in areas affected by flooding during Storm Babet though the worst impacted areas in Scotland will remain mostly dry on Tuesday.”

She continued: “Within the warning area we could see some travel disruption due to spray and flooding on roads.

“There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, or that some communities could be cut off due to flooded roads.”

Reports of floods to the Environment Agency (EA) reached the highest level since 2015/16 at the peak of the storm, environment minister Rebecca Pow told the Commons on Monday.

The EA issued more than 300 flood warnings and received more than 1,800 calls to its flood line, she said.

Lynsey France and David Pickering inspect flood damage in their home in Catcliffe near Rotherham, South Yorkshire. Credit: PA

A total of 13 areas broke their daily rainfall records for October last week, including sites in Suffolk, South Yorkshire, Lincolnshire, Wiltshire, Kincardineshire, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Northumberland, Derbyshire and Humberside, the Met Office said.

Waterside Perth saw a provisional total of 203.6mm of rain fall between midnight on Thursday and 6pm on Saturday, while Invermark saw a provisional 178.2mm and Charr in Kincardineshire had 183.6mm, the Met Office said.

The average October rainfall in Angus is 124.79mm and it is 115.57mm in Kincardineshire.

Members of the emergency services help local residents to safety in Brechin, Scotland. Credit: PA

On Saturday, 83-year-old Maureen Gilbert was found dead in her flooded home in Tapton Terrace, Chesterfield, Derbyshire.

Mrs Gilbert’s neighbours said five feet of water had engulfed the inside of their properties “within minutes” of the River Rother bursting its banks.

Wendy Taylor, 57, died after being swept into the Water of Lee, Glen Esk, on Thursday.

Mrs Taylor, who was described as “the beloved wife, best friend and soulmate in life to George, mother to James, Sally and Susanna and Granny to India and George”, was said to be “a ray of sunshine for everyone who was fortunate enough to know her” in a tribute issued through Police Scotland.

Flooded fields around the River Lugg near Leominster, after Storm Babet battered the UK. Credit: PA

Two women died after a five-vehicle crash on the M4 on Friday which is believed to have been weather-related.

Four cars and an HGV were involved in the crash on the eastbound carriageway between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath.

A 56-year-old driver, John Gillan, died when a tree fell on his van near Forfar in Angus on Thursday and a man in his 60s died after getting caught in fast-flowing floodwater in the town of Cleobury Mortimer, Shropshire, on Friday.

Mr Gillan’s family said he was a loving husband, dad, grandad and son.

