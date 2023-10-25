Daniel Radcliffe has produced a documentary about his Harry Potter stunt double, who was left paralysed while filming the hit movie franchise.

While Radcliffe was the face of the famous wizarding film series, Essex-born David Holmes was the person viewers saw performing the action-packed scenes.

From duels between Harry Potter and Voldemort, to soaring through the sky on a broomstick playing Quidditch, former gymnast Mr Holmes did it all.

Over the course of a decade, he and Radcliffe formed an inextricable bond, says HBO, who commissioned the documentary.

But, while on set for the penultimate film in 2009 - Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 - Mr Holmes' life changed forever.

As he was rehearsing a stunt, it went wrong and Mr Holmes broke his neck, leaving him paralysed.

Now, a new documentary, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, follows the story with behind-the-scenes material from Mr Holmes’ stunt work.

Daniel Radcliffe played Harry Potter in the film franchise, which started in 2001 Credit: PA

It will also feature the aftermath of the injury, with candid personal footage shot over the last decade and intimate interviews with Mr Holmes, Radcliffe, friends, family, and former crew members.

"As Daniel [Radcliffe] and his closest stunt colleagues rally to support David and his family in their moment of need, it is David’s extraordinary spirit of resilience that becomes their greatest source of strength and inspiration," HBO says.

Posting on Instagram, Mr Holmes said: "This film tells the story of not just my achievements in front of camera, but also the challenges I face every day, and my overall attitude to life after suffering a broken neck."In the turbulent world we find ourselves living in right now, I would like to quote Harry;'we are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided'."I am only able to live because of the united love and support that I am fortunate enough to have had. And it is thanks to this love and support that I am able to share my journey with you all."

The documentary will be available to stream on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW from Wednesday, November 18.

