Heavy rain threatens flooding and disruption as Met Office extends amber warning

The Met Office has extended an amber weather warning as rain along England's south coast could bring flooding and disruption on Wednesday.

The warning came into force at 6am and has been extended to 10am, with the Isle of Wight potentially facing 80mm of rain in some areas.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place across the south of England and Wales until 10am on Wednesday.

Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said the wet weather meant there was potential for travel delays and poor driving conditions on Wednesday morning.

He said this weather is more typical for October than the likes of Storm Babet, which is “thankfully long gone”.

He added: “It could be a bit of a tricky rush hour, first thing, but the rain will move out of the way and it will certainly be nowhere near on the scale of what we’ve seen further north.”

Much of the south coast of England and south Wales is likely to receive 15-25mm of rain.

A yellow fog warning covering the east of England to north of Hull has also been issued from 3am to 11am on Wednesday.

The Met Office have predicted the fog could be “dense in places” and may lead to disruption.

The affected area stretches across the Midlands to take in north-east Wales and north-east England around Manchester.

The updates come in the wake of Storm Babet, which left seven dead and forced hundreds to flee their homes in Scotland and north-east England.

